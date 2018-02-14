[January 30, 2018] New Free Business Intelligence Offering From Global Database Will Disrupt the Marketing Database Industry

LONDON, January 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Database takes the lead in business information services by allowing users to look up any organisation and access key information including financial history without a paid-for subscription (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634578/Global_Database_Logo.jpg )

The latest Global Database update provides access to an unprecedented amount of business information completely free. For the first time, users will be able to read key details about any of the 4 million listed businesses in UK, including: Profit and loss accounts

Balance sheet and cash flow

Technology insights, like the type of technology a company is using

Employees details including name, job titles, seniority, nationality and age

Corporate ownership

Group structure

Mortgages and charges

Details of the original company filngs This information will be available to any registered user, free of charge. "Once again, Global Database has taken the lead by opening our extensive business intelligence platform to any user, free of charge," said Global Database managing director Nicolae Buldumac. "Now every marketer, recruiter or decision maker can find the data they need about a prospective client or partner within a matter of seconds - and without breaking their budget."

Global Database also offers an enhanced subscription package. The enhanced plan provides email address, direct dial phone numbers and fax numbers for every contact and company listed. Subscribers are free to download this data for use in their marketing campaigns, to pre-populate their CRM system, or to assist with data cleansing of their corporate contact database. "Someone once said that the best things in life are free, and in the case of Global Database that is definitely true," continued Buldumac. "Access may be free, but the quality of our data is still industry-leading. Our records are updated daily to ensure that information is as accurate as possible. And the information is still fresher than the offerings of our many paid-for competitors." Using the information available to them, recruiters can identify potential employees, senior management can assess the credit risk of a potential partner, and marketers can narrow down their prospect list. "Used effectively, Global Database allows your organisation to jump start business intelligence-driven operations - for free." The new Global Database platform is available to UK now, with the rest of the world following soon after. All 4 million company records contained in the Global Database platform can be accessed here: https://uk.globaldatabase.com/ Contact: Nicolae Buldumac +44(0)2036-4060-06, nbuldumac@globaldatabase.com

