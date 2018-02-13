|
|[January 29, 2018]
|
New England Patriots Claim Back-to-Back Championships in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18 Super Bowl Prediction
Today Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) released the official EA
SPORTS Madden NFL 18 Super Bowl prediction, calling for the New
England Patriots to once again walk away victorious, defeating the
Philadelphia Eagles 24 - 20. While Madden NFL 18 cover athlete
Tom Brady again took home MVP honors, the game ultimately came down to a
defensive stand and an unlikely hero.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005682/en/
New England Patriots Claim Back-to-Back Championships in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18 Super Bowl Prediction (Graphic: Business Wire)
In the first quarter of the simulation the Eagles came out with fire in
their bellies, scoring the game's opening touchdown on a gritty run from
Jay Ajayi. The Patriots looked to answer, with Brady connecting early
with favorite target Danny Amendola early in the drive to get the
momentum flowing. The Eagles defense was mostly up for the challenge
though, only conceding a field goal in the first quarter. Philly had
another shot at a touchdown later in the quarter but only managed a
field goal, missing out on points that would be sorely missed later in
the game.
Brady and company refused to remain silenced, scoring a pair of
touchdowns in the 2nd quarter with passes to Rob Gronkowski
and Brandin Cooks. The Eagles offense sputtered in the quarter but
managed to add a field goal to keep things close at the half.
The Patriots are known as the team of halftime adjustments, but on this
day it was the Eagles who shook things up. Dialing up the pressure with
blitzes, they managed to record two sacks, as well as forcing Brady into
a rare bad throw resulting in an interception. Linebacker Chris Long
broke through for one of the sacks, reminding his former team what it's
like to let a good thing go. Foles turned the Brady turnover into a
touchdown to Alshon Jeffery, and suddenly the longshot Eagles were
leading heading into the final frame.
This being the 4th quarter of the NFL's biggest game, of
course it's Tom Brady's time to shine. The soon-to-be MVP threw yet
another touchdown pass to Danny Amendola, to put the Patriots back on
top. After forcing an Eagles punt, the Pats were on their way to a
grind-out-the-clock win when the fates intervened, and Eagles safety
Malcom Jenings forced a strip fumble of New England running back Dion
Lewis.
Capitalizing on the momentum the Eagles marched upfield, using masterful
clock management to put themselves in position to dethrone the Patriots
in dramatic fashion. As time expired Foles lofted a desperate pass to
Jeffery, hoping the veteran could use his size and physicality to come
down with the ball and send the city of Philadelphia into euphoria.
However, Patriots defensive back Stefon Gilmore had other plans, and
rose as the hero of the moment, knocking the ball away and sealing the
Patriots sixth championship.
In addition to taking home another championship ring, Tom Brady also
earned an unprecedented fifth MVP award on the strength of 342 passing
yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His Philadelphia
counterpart, Nick Foles, threw for 241 yards and one touchdown. Patriots
tight end Rob Gronkowski led all receivers with 107 yards on four
receptions, with a touchdown. The only thing not working for the
Patriots was the running game, with leading rusher Dion Lewis being held
to 41 yards and a fumble.
No Eagles receiver topped 100 yards for the game, though Alshon Jeffery
came close with 98 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Jay Ajayi
led all rushers with 73 yards and a touchdown.
Madden NFL 18 is developed in Orlando, Florida by EA Tiburon and
is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation®4.To learn more about Madden
NFL 18, visit http://www.easports.com/madden-nfl.
EA Access members receive a 10 percent discount when they purchase a
digital version of the Madden NFL 18 on Xbox Live.*
All player participation has been facilitated by NFL Players Inc., the
licensing and marketing subsidiary of the NFL Players Association
(NFLPA).
The EA SPORTS brand is one of the leading sports entertainment brands in
the world, with top-selling videogame franchises, award-winning
interactive technology, fan programs and cross-platform digital
experiences. The EA SPORTS studios create connected experiences that
ignite the emotion of sports through videogames, including Madden NFL
football, EA SPORTS FIFA, NHL® hockey, NBA LIVE basketball, Rory McIlroy
PGA TOUR® golf, SSX™ and EA SPORTS UFC®.
For more information about EA SPORTS games, including news, video,
blogs, forums and game apps, please visit http://www.easports.com
to connect, share and compete.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive
entertainment. The Company delivers games, content and online services
for Internet-connected consoles, personal computers, mobile phones and
tablets. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the
world.
In fiscal year 2017, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.8 billion.
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a
portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality blockbuster brands such
as The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Star Wars®
Battlefront, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More
information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.
Ultimate Team, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Dragon
Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. STAR (News - Alert)
WARS © & TM 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved. John Madden, NFL
and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with
permission.
Xbox and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft (News - Alert) group of companies.
"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment
Inc.
*CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE EA.COM/EAACCESS/TERMS AND EA.COM/EAACCESS FOR
DETAILS.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005682/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]