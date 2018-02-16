[January 29, 2018] New mid-volume Ricoh printers provide flexibility, seamless integration with modern work environments

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled a pair of new mid-volume 30-page-per-minute (ppm) color and black-and-white printers designed to enhance productivity and fit seamlessly into a variety of work environments. These devices are leveraging light-emitting diode (LED) technology to empower digital workplaces within both enterprises and small-medium businesses (SMB) with their compact footprint and flexible features. The RICOH SP C352DN's color touch panel and solution support make it an excellent addition to enterprises that depend on fleet-wide solutions for efficiency. The RICOH SP C360DNw's aggressive acquisition cost, competitive cost per page (CPP) and ease of use pair with its compact size to make it a great fit for SMBs. Well-managed modern enterprise output strategies include widespread implementations of software that allow users to access information where, when and how they need it. The RICOH SP C352DN supports many of the same software solutions as higher-end devices, enabling efficient and seamless workflow management within existing digital workflows. The device's 4.3-inch color touch panel makes using these solutions and navigating features straightforward. The RICOH SP 352DN's aggressive total cost of ownership (TCO) stems in part from its low CPP, making it an excellent fit for print-intensive workgroups. Its MSRP is also competitive, at $1,245. The RICOH SP C360DNw boasts a compact size and WiFi connectivity, allowing users to place it in a variety of areas for their specific business needs. At a cost-effective MSRP of $465, its upfront affordability brings flexibility to budgets. A simple, clean four-line LCD display means the device requires virtually no training to use. Despite its small size, the RICOH SP C360DNw packs a punch, as well as 1,200 x 1,200 dpi image quality at full-rated speed of 30 ppm. "The days of selling a printer based solely on what it prints is no longer a viable strategy. Decision makers need to know how a device will fit into their business and help their teams work smarter," said Michael Hunter, Director, Product Marketing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "The RICOH SP C352DN and RICOH SP C360DNw address those needs with a suite of features that allow them to flexibly and seamlessly meet businesses' various needs. These new offerings exemplify Ricoh's customer-first, adaptive philosophy by delivering cost-effective efficiency and productivity in ways that integrate easily with existing management strategies, budgetary goals and even floor plans."

Both the RICOH SP C352DN and RICOH SP C360DNw are ENERGY STAR® certified and carry an EPEAT® Silver rating. The RICOH SP C352DN also includes an ECO Night Sensor, which recognizes when office lights are dimmed or off and powers down the device accordingly to help conserve energy. For more information on Ricoh's offerings, visit www.ricoh-usa.com or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. | About Ricoh | Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2017, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,028 billion yen (approx. 18.2 billion USD). For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com © 2018 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies. Contact: John Greco

