[January 29, 2018] New, Automated UV-Visible Spectrophotometers are Designed for Today's Modern Lab

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial QA/QC technicians, instructors and university researchers seeking robust UV-Visible spectrophotometers that are accessible, automated and network-ready can now choose from a flexible range of options with the newly designed Thermo Scientific GENESYS UV-Vis spectrophotometer family. Regarded worldwide for reliability, accuracy and reproducibility, GENESYS spectrophotometers are designed to meet today's expectations for advanced technology in a compact, robust package. The Thermo Scientific GENESYS 50 UV-Vis spectrophotometer features a simplified user interface and a high-resolution, color touchscreen. The rugged exterior, built for repetitive and heavy use environments, is designed with sloping surfaces to shed spills. The GENESYS 50 spectrophotometer has a single cell configuration for low sample throughput needs, with a removable, washable sampling compartment for easy clean up.

features a simplified user interface and a high-resolution, color touchscreen. The rugged exterior, built for repetitive and heavy use environments, is designed with sloping surfaces to shed spills. The GENESYS 50 spectrophotometer has a single cell configuration for low sample throughput needs, with a removable, washable sampling compartment for easy clean up. The Thermo Scientific GENESYS 150 UV-Vis spectrophotometer includes the same features as the GENESYS 50 spectrophotometer and provides automation for high-throughput options and room-light resistance, allowing lid-open operation designed for improved speed and convenience over previous generation instruments.

includes the same features as the GENESYS 50 spectrophotometer and provides automation for high-throughput options and room-light resistance, allowing lid-open operation designed for improved speed and convenience over previous generation instruments. The Thermo Scientific GENESYS 180 UV-Vis spectrophotometer includes all the capabilities of the GENESYS 150 spectrophotometer. It also includes an 8-cell changer for higher throughput environments and double-beam capability for advanced experiments with a changing reference. The Thermo Scientific BioMate 160 UV-Vis spectrophotometer also includes all the benefits of the GENESYS 150 spectrophotometer and adds pre-programmed methods to help life science researchers obtain their answers quickly.

A new line of accessories, including automated cell changers, a Peltier thermostatted cell holder, a disposable microcell holder, a sipper and fiber optic probes, is designed to simplify sampling and accommodate high throughput and temperature control needs. (Accessory options vary by model.) "We designed the newest spectrophotometers in our GENESYS portfolio to meet the evolving demands of modern laboratories," said Phillip van de Werken, vice president and general manager, molecular spectroscopy for Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Whether in a university or industrial setting, users now require instruments that are more accessible and easily networked. We've expanded our line so that more customers, even those with unique or complex requirements, can readily take advantage of this important analytical technology and generate reproducible results." With a modern design and compact footprint, the new instruments are designed to take maximum advantage of limited bench space. Other features include powerful onboard controls and an easy-to-use touchscreen interface, eliminating the need for an external computer. Additionally, users can create a printed record of their data via an optional snap-on thermal printer or a network printer using Ethernet or optional Wi-Fi. For more information on the portfolio of Thermo Scientific GENESYS spectrophotometers, please visit www.thermofisher.com/genesys. About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 65,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com. Media Contact Information: Brian Lowe

Greenough

Boston, Mass., USA

+1 617-275-6523

blowe@greenough.biz View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-automated-uv-visible-spectrophotometers-are-designed-for-todays-modern-lab-300589292.html SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]