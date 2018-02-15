[January 25, 2018] New GrubMarket FarmBox Game for iOS Blends Farm Education with Real E-Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the service that conveniently and affordably brings organic and local produce, meat, dairy and more to your doorstep, just launched a breakthrough new educational iOS game that is currently available for free from the Apple App Store. In the game, players will manage a virtual farm, and get rewarded with points in the process. These points can be spent within the game to purchase virtual goods and farm tools, or they can be spent at grubmarket.com for the purchase of real fruits, vegetables, and other healthy goods that are delivered right to your door. The iOS game is designed with gorgeous animations and friendly educational content. As you prepare your soils, plant your seeds, and harvest your fields in the game, you will expand your knowledge of farming, and get rewarded in the process. According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "All of our customers greatly ejoy our farm fresh produce, and we created this game to help bring them and their kids even closer to the farm. They'll learn all about the real life steps and processes of managing their own farm, and they'll get rewarded with points as they advance through the game." Designed and developed for all ages, the game features a variety of real farm elements, including: different soils, weather systems, seeds, animals, fruit, vegetables, and more! Additionally, GrubMarket will soon be adding social gameplay, where you can compete with your friends to see who earns the most points. GrubMarket is a leading food e-commerce platform available to customers across the entire United States. The GrubMarket FarmBox game is available for free to download from the Apple App Store (Click here).

About GrubMarket GrubMarket's mission is to make fresh and healthy food accessible to everyone. We are committed to providing you with the best online grocery experience possible, by regularly offering you a spectacular array of farm-fresh foods at prices that are up to 50% OFF what you'd typically find at other grocers. For Media Inquiries: GrubMarket Social Media Team

socialmedia@grubmarket.com

(510) 556-4786 GrubMarket

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA. 94124 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-grubmarket-farmbox-game-for-ios-blends-farm-education-with-real-e-commerce-300587827.html SOURCE GrubMarket

