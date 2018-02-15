[January 25, 2018] New Blockchain Game Plays on Cryptocurrency Thrills

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Say Cheves Games is making its debut on Kickstarter with the new product Blockchain: The Cryptocurrency Game. This action-based card game is filled with ample strategy, risk, and interactive play around the most popular, captivating concepts of cryptocurrency. Players mine, trade, and store coins to fill the cold storage section of their vaults while planning calculated risks and deceptive hacks that reflect real-world volatility and disruption. In the Blockchain game, turns include phases where cards are mined from the deck and played to perform special actions such as trading, mining, and chaining. Coins are traded based on fluctuating exchange rates before being stored in player vaults, moving from vulnerable wallets to secure cold storage. The simple goal of collecting ten of each coin becomes intriguingly complex, particularly through the instant use of hack cards. Throughout the game, players apply both defensive and offensive strategiesthat appeal to a wide audience. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and collectors will appreciate Blockchain's altcoins, technology references, and unpredictable devices that accurately reflect current market challenges. Starting on January 25, the Blockchain game will be featured on Kickstarter with an early bird, three-day special of $39 plus shipping. The standard Kickstarter pledge for the Blockchain game with all stretch goals will be $49 plus shipping. The tabletop game is play-tested and press-ready with printing and international distribution partners ready for action. Recommended playing time for two to four players is roughly 30 to 60 minutes. Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1615994366/893785712?ref=419416&token=dd421064

Say Cheves Games website: http://saycheves.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/SayCheves For more information, please contact Tyler Cheves at 189084@email4pr.com or 949-300-2743. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-blockchain-game-plays-on-cryptocurrency-thrills-300587567.html SOURCE Say Cheves Games

