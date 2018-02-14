[January 24, 2018] New Avenues for Smart Communication Will Enhance User Experience, finds Strategy Analytics

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While robotics is still a long way off and VR is still in its infancy for consumers, the way in which we communicate with smart devices and applications will change much sooner than we thought. Voice will dominate how we communicate with more and more devices; chatbots will also do the same but with a more discrete approach, often being used where voice may not be appropriate. A new report from the User Experience Strategies (UXS) service at Strategy Analytics "CES 2018: New Avenues For Smart Communication to Enhance User Experience" presents UXIP's outlook on some of the technological advances announced at CES 2018 which will impact the way we communicate with smart devices, how robotics will help us in the future, and how VR is finally going to get compelling content. Click here for the report: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/ux-innovation/user-experience-strategies/reports/report-detail/ces-2018-new-avenues-for-smart-communication-to-enhance-user-experience. Key report findings: Voice will continue to be an essential part of the developing smart home landscape. Ultimately, voice is a more preferred HMI for controlling many things as users' homes continue to become even smarter. Several OEMs and suppliers such as Sony, Samsung, Hisense and Baidu Duer-OS exhibited or discussed voice-command capabilities at CES, now integrated into their smart TVs. Utilizing multiple AI digital assitants in smart TVs will also provide a more seamless experience for users.

Chatbots will emerge strongly in 2018 with focus on more efficient methods for the consumer to communicate with various businesses. As this is an emerging space, use cases are plentiful and continuing to grow as opportunities leveraging the Facebook Messenger app provide users with effective communication tools. Christopher Dodge , Associate Director and report author commented, "Chatbots are the future of communication. Focus should be centered on Facebook Messenger as the primary platform given its reach for both businesses and users alike. Going beyond the retail B2C exchange and entering in to the realm of communicating through chatbots in the smart home, gives users an efficient yet discrete choice in communicating across these platforms." Chris Schreiner, Director of Syndicated Research, UXIP, added, "Ultimately, voice should reign supreme as the future HMI of all things intelligent."

