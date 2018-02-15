|
|[January 24, 2018]
New IDC Spending Guide Sees Worldwide Blockchain Spending Growing to $9.2 Billion in 2021
Worldwide spending on blockchain solutions is forecast to reach $2.1
billion in 2018, more than double the $945 million spent in 2017,
according to the inaugural Worldwide
Semiannual Blockchain Spending Guide from International Data
Corporation (IDC).
IDC (News - Alert) expects blockchain spending to grow at a robust pace over the
2016-2021 forecast period with a five-year compound annual growth rate
(CAGR) of 81.2% and total spending of $9.2 billion in 2021.
"Interest and investment in blockchain and distributed ledger technology
(DLT) is accelerating as enterprises aggregate data into secure,
sequential, and immutable blockchain ledgers, transforming their
businesses and operations," said Bill
Fearnley, Jr., research director, Worldwide
Blockchain Strategies. "Many technology vendors and service
providers are collaborating and working with consortiums such as the
Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and the Hyperledger Projects to develop
innovative solutions that improve processes such as post-trade
processing, tracking and tracing shipments in the supply chain, and
transaction records for auditing and compliance. Also, multiple
regulators and central banks have made positive comments about
blockchain and DLT and this will help to accelerate demand in regulated
industries such as financial services and healthcare."
The United States will see the largest blockchain investments and
deliver more than 40% of worldwide spending throughout the forecast.
Western Europe will be the next largest region for blockchain spending,
followed by China and Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China)(APeJC).
All nine regions covered in the spending guide will see phenomenal
spending growth over the 2016-2021 forecast period with Latin America
and Japan leading the way with CAGRs of 152.5% and 127.3%, respectively.
"2017 was the year of experimentation as enterprises realized both the
benefits and challenges of blockchain. 2018 will be a crucial stage for
enterprises as they make a huge leap from proof-of-concept projects to
full blockchain deployments. As a leader in blockchain innovation and
integration, the U.S. will continue to invest in blockchain throughout
the forecast, spending heavily in financial services, manufacturing, and
other industries. The U.S. will look to improve efficiencies in existing
operations while promoting new applications in others, creating new
streams of revenue and areas of spend. With increased investments driven
by pressures to keep up with the accelerating pace in innovation, the
world will continue to look to the U.S. for guidance as other regions
forge ahead in their own blockchain projects and initiatives," said Stacey
Soohoo, research manager, Customer
Insights & Analysis.
Blockchain spending will be led by the financial sector ($754 million in
2018), driven largely by rapid adoption in the banking industry. The
distribution and services sector ($510 million in 2018) will see strong
investments from the retail and professional services industries while
the manufacturing and resources sector ($448 million in 2018) will be
driven by the discrete and process manufacturing industries. In the
U.S., the distribution and services sector will see the largest
blockchain investments. The financial services sector will be the
leading driver in Western Europe, China, and APeJC. The industries that
will see the fastest growth in blockchain spending will be professional
services (85.8% CAGR), discrete manufacturing (84.3% CAGR), and the
resource industries (83.9% CAGR).
Within the financial sector, blockchain lends itself to a number of
common use cases including regulatory compliance, cross-border payments
& settlements, custody and asset tracking, and trade finance &
post-trade/transaction settlements. In the distribution and services
sector and the manufacturing and resources sectors, the leading use
cases include asset/goods management and lot lineage/provenance.
Cross-border payments & settlements will be the use case that sees the
largest spending in 2018 ($242 million), followed by lot/lineage
provenance ($202 million) and trade finance & post-trade/transaction
settlements ($199 million). These three use cases will remain the
largest in terms of overall spending in 2021 as well.
"There are a multitude of potential new use cases for blockchain, as
transactions and records are the lifeblood of just about every
organization. However, we are seeing initial blockchain spending to
transform existing highly manual and inefficient processes such as
cross-border payments, provenance and post transaction settlements.
These are areas of existing pain for many firms, and thus blockchain
presents an attractive value proposition," said Jessica
Goepfert, program director, Customer
Insights and Analysis.
From a technology perspective, IT services and business services
(combined) will account for roughly 75% of all blockchain spending
throughout the forecast with spending fairly well balanced across the
two categories. Blockchain platform software will be the largest
category of spending outside of the services category and one of the
fastest growing categories overall, along with security software.
The Worldwide
Semiannual Blockchain Spending Guide quantifies the emerging
blockchain market by providing spending data for ten technologies across
19 industries and 14 use cases in nine geographic regions. IDC defines
blockchain as a digital, distributed ledger of transactions or records.
The ledger, which stores the information or data, exists across multiple
participants in a peer-to-peer network. There is no single, central
repository that stores the ledger. Distributed ledgers technology (DLT)
allows new transactions to be added to an existing chain of transactions
using a secure, digital or cryptographic signature. Spending associated
with various cryptocurrencies that utilize blockchain and distributed
ledgers technology, such as Bitcoin, is not included in the spending
guide. Unlike any other research in the industry, the comprehensive
spending guide was designed to help IT decision makers to clearly
understand the industry-specific scope and direction of blockchain
spending today and over the next five years.
