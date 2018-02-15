[January 24, 2018] New FlippingBook Publisher Update: Preloader, In-Page Videos, Background Sound, and More

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FlippingBook, a company that develops professional software for converting PDFs into interactive online documents, has just announced a new version of FlippingBook Publisher. After adding HTML5 and vector text to its products, the company introduced the first 2018 FlippingBook Publisher update that is based on users' requests and is completely customer-driven. All the new features have been designed to make readers' experience with FlippingBook documents even easier and more convenient, starting with the first look at a document and finishing at a deep level with document security. The reader's journey starts even before the document opens: with the preloader. FlippingBook feels the responsibility to help engage readers' attention at first glance—that's why the new preloader has a professional, minimalistic look that helps it to stand out from the crowd. Even better, it can now be customized with the background color and logo to match corporate style. After opening the document, readers have the opportunity to watch videos not just in a pop-up but right on the page. This make the experience with the content seamless and more convenient. Furthermore, background sound can be added to the document to help enrich the overall impression given by the document. Documents made with FlippingBook can also be used for effective and professional presentations and demos thanks to the new slideshow option. It can be fully automated and includes the possibility to set a convenient page flipping speed. FlippingBook cares deeply about documents security, that's why now FlippingBook Publisher supports SFTP for uploading self-hosted publications. SFTP is a network protocol used for secure file transfers and is now the default way to upload publications.

About FlippingBook FlippingBook started out in 2004. Since then, it has developed FlippingBook Publisher and FlippingBook Online: a professional software and web-service for turning PDFs into interactive HTML5 documents. Its clients are a vast range of companies from many different industries, including manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, education, and retail. For more information visit https://flippingbook.com Media Contact: Anna Konovalova - Content marketer

Related Links Flippingbook Blog View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-flippingbook-publisher-update-preloader-in-page-videos-background-sound-and-more-300587520.html SOURCE FlippingBook

