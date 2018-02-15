|
|[January 24, 2018]
|
New -86°C Slim Profile Upright Freezer Added to Award-Winning TwinGuard® Series, Includes Dual Cooling System, Installs in Tight Spaces
Panasonic (News - Alert) Healthcare Corporation of North America has introduced a new
slim profile 12.7 cu.ft. -86°C upright freezer to its award-winning
TwinGuard Series ultra-low temperature freezers. The new model is
designed and extensively field-tested to protect specimen viability and
security vital to long-term preservation of high-value biological
samples in life science, biobanking, pharmaceutical and biotechnology.
This TwinGuard will be displayed at the World Stem Cell Summit, Miami,
FL, January 24-25.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005210/en/
Panasonic Healthcare TwinGuard Model MDF-DU302VX-PA Slim Profile Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer (Photo: Business Wire)
The new upright freezer, Model MDF-DU302VX-PA, is designed to install in
spaces smaller than standard ultra-low temperature freezers. It is ideal
for personal storage of critical materials where remote, off-site or
shared storage is not desirable. It uses a unique dual cooling system
and advanced cabinet design with enhanced insulation performance and
storage efficiency. This freezer extends the company's existing line of
upright ultra-low temperature freezers, which have established standards
for reliability throughout the biological storage community worldwide.
"Our products continue to lead the industry on reliability," says
Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America President, Steven
Lynum. "Our top of the line TwinGuard series was introduced upon the
request of clients, who wanted built-in safeguards to protect valuable
samples from service events. Now with the trend in personalized
medicine, there is an even greater demand for compact, reliable and
secure means of storing material at ultra-low temperatures. Panasonic
Healthcare will continue to listen to the needs of our clients and
provide without any compromise the safest, most reliable means to store
valuable samples."
Ultimate Sample Protection
The TwinGuard patented dual cooling system maintains normal temperatures
as low as -86°C, and should a service event occur, temperatures will
hold at -70°C. Combined with cnventional facility liquid CO2
backup systems, the TwinGuard freezer creates a double circle of
protection around critical specimens. The ability to set at 1°
increments from -50°C to -90°C makes this equipment ideal for the
preservation of high value biologics developed to cure rare diseases.
Predictive Analytics
The freezer is managed by a unique microprocessor digital controller
designed for setpoint security, temperature display and alarm functions.
Data is continuously collected throughout the system to predict any
deviations from expected performance, which would in turn initiate
alarms with audible and visual alerts. All performance attributes are
displayed and an internal time/temperature log is expressed in graphic
form.
Efficient Sample Storage
The new TwinGuard is designed for more efficient sample storage. Sample
storage of conventional boxes is managed through the use of standard
inventory racks and better apportionment of storage space, which yields
10% greater capacity per sq.ft. compared to previous models of similar
size.
This freezer has a specially designed outer door, insulated inner doors,
automatic vacuum relief and thermal break, and integrates these
technologies to control ice build-up. Improved insulation performance
reduces energy consumption. If needed, the field-replaceable door gasket
can be changed without shutting down or emptying the freezer.
Temperature uniformity, stability and slow warm-up characteristics are
inherent to the TwinGuard upright cabinet design. The thermal mass of
the freezer load, patented VIP® Plus (Vacuum Insulation
Panel) cabinet insulation and robust inner doors optimize performance to
enhance the circle of protection.
Intelligent Interface
New features of the TwinGuard cabinet include a high visibility
controller with color display and eye-level touchscreen interface that
is easily accessed with gloved hands. The new Panasonic Healthcare
EZlatch door handle permits one-handed opening and closing. A heated,
automatic vacuum release port simplifies immediate re-entry following
door openings.
All Panasonic Healthcare TwinGuard freezers are covered in the United
States by a 5-year Parts and Labor Warranty, and include a
microprocessor controller with integral cooling circuit monitoring and
predictive analytics.
The TwinGuard freezer is also available in an 18.6 cu.ft. or 25.7 cu.ft.
upright cabinet configuration, or a 25.3 cu.ft. chest model. For more
information, visit www.panasonic-healthcare.com/us/biomedical/twinguard-freezers.
About Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd.
Incorporated in 1969, Panasonic Healthcare is a global company that
develops, manufactures, sells and services medical equipment and
solutions. Through its three core businesses for In Vitro Diagnostics
devices, Medical IT, and Laboratory and Medical Support devices, the
company contributes to the wellbeing of society by creating new value
propositions for all people who wish for better health. For further
information on Panasonic Healthcare, please visit http://www.panasonic-healthcare.com/global/.
About Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North
America
Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America is a subsidiary of
Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. Tokyo, Japan, a global leader in
development, design and manufacturing of laboratory equipment for
biopharmaceutical, life sciences, academic, healthcare and government
markets. For information call Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North
America at 800-858-8442, email info@us.panasonic-healthcare.com
or visit http://www.panasonic-healthcare.com/us/biomedical/.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005210/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]