|[January 23, 2018]
New Context Names Dustin Payne Vice President of Sales
Context, a systems integrator that automates the orchestration,
governance, and protection of critical infrastructure, today announced
it has named former Chef Software executive, Dustin Payne, as Vice
President of Sales. In his new role, Payne will focus on expanding New
Context's expertise in delivering mass scale automation and security to
critical infrastructure customers across North America.
"Dustin's extensive network and business development expertise will be
instrumental as New Context continues to forge partnerships to develop
new cybersecurity technologies and tools to protect critical
infrastructure from cyber attacks," said Daniel Riedel, CEO, New Context.
"His hands-on approach will drive adoption of our professiona DevSecOps
consulting services, enterprise cybersecurity systems integration and
data governance solutions, furthering our vision to make the connected
world safe. We look forward to Dustin's contributions at New Context."
Prior to joining New Context, Payne held several roles at Chef Software
that were critical to the company's internal sales process and revenue
growth. Dustin most recently served as a regional sales director,
responsible for the top accounts in the Pacific Northwest, Desert
Mountain and Western Canada territories. He is also an active member of
a private technology board that advises best practices for configuration
management and version control software.
"New Context's recent announcement of their ongoing collaboration with
the U.S. Department of Energy and Idaho National Laboratory is proof
that the they are working at the forefront of critical energy network
protection," said Payne. "I came to New Context to disrupt traditional
enterprise's perspective on achieving reliability and resilience in
critical infrastructure and am excited to join the company at such an
opportune time."
About New Context:
New Context is a Lean Security company
that automates the orchestration, governance, and protection of the
industrial Internet. We are a team of experts with extensive backgrounds
in information security and scalable, secure application development.
Our tools and processes streamline development frameworks to ensure
transparent and secure IT software development within DevOps processes.
New Context is Headquartered in San Francisco.
