[January 23, 2018] New York City Police Pension Fund Selects V3 Version 10

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations, announced today that the New York City Police Pension Fund (NYCPPF) has selected V3® Version 10 as its new administration solution. The new system will be implemented as an upgrade to NYCPPF's legacy V3 system and will improve customer service offerings for NYCPPF's 85,000 active and retired members and their beneficiaries. This selection marks the latest major milestone in a partnership that began in 2004, when NYCPPF and Vitech partnered on the implementation of a highly customized version of V3 to fit NYCPPF's unique requirements. In 2008, the multiyear implementation was successfully deployed, and it has been NYCPPF's system of record for over a decade. To keep up with nw and complex benefit tiers and customer trends and expectations, NYCPPF will implement the full, contemporary V3 Version 10. V3 Version 10 will enhance user experience and system performance, offer a broader set of business intelligence tools, and new customer service capabilities. V3 Version 10 also offers mobile application options. "We are thrilled to continue our long and successful partnership with NYCPPF," said Jamie Vitiello, Vitech's Executive Vice President. "Together, Vitech and NYCPPF will continue to improve operations and provide superior customer service." "V3 has enabled us to support our mission of administering benefits to our members and beneficiaries while maintaining the highest level of customer service," said Kevin Holloran, Executive Director at NYCPPF. "We are committed to continuing to improve and offering the best to our members and beneficiaries into the future."

About the New York City Police Pension Fund

The New York City Police Pension Fund is dedicated to providing superior services to its members and their beneficiaries. They remain committed to providing courteous, professional service while administering these benefits by providing individual, customized attention throughout our lifelong partnership. About Vitech®

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support, and offers a cloud-based application hosting option. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechinc.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-city-police-pension-fund-selects-v3-version-10-300586733.html SOURCE Vitech

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]