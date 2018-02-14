|
|[January 23, 2018]
|
New York Life Ventures Surpasses $200 Million in Committed Capital
New
York Life Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of New York
Life, announced it has surpassed $200 million in committed capital in
its mission to increase the pace and impact of innovations that drive
value for the company's policy owners and clients.
Since the team's founding in 2012, New York Life Ventures has made 29
venture capital investments, worked with over 100 start-ups to
facilitate "proof of concept" tests with teams across New York Life, and
formed strategic partnerships with a select number of these businesses.
The venture unit offers its partners a fully staffed research and
development lab to explore and test new technologies, while fostering
innovation internally through New York Life's hackathon series and other
programs.
New York Life Ventures also delivers strong, consistent returns on its
investments to the benefit of New York Lie's policy owners. The team
has produced top quartile investment returns since its inception, while
adding new solutions and capabilities across the company's business
operations.
Joel Albarella, head of New York Life Ventures since its founding,
commented: "As one of the first life insurers to enter the corporate
venture capital space, we are a first-mover in successfully connecting
New York Life with some of the best and brightest firms in the start-up
ecosystem. We continue to see great promise in our ever-growing network
of early stage companies, and believe that innovation to date has just
scratched the surface of what's possible in the insurance industry."
John Kim, president of New York Life, explained: "New York Life Ventures
has been tremendously successful in bringing new thinking and emerging
technologies to some of New York Life's most difficult business
challenges. Keeping pace with rapid changes in technology is critical to
the company's future success and the New York Life Ventures team is a
key accelerant for these efforts."
About New York Life Ventures
New
York Life Ventures connects the financial strength of New York Life
with the speed and agility of the start-up community, engaging in
strategic partnerships that accelerate the pace of innovation across the
enterprise. Through its strategic testing and investing approach and
on-site research and development lab, New York Life Ventures drives
opportunity and growth for early-stage ventures while fostering a
network of innovation throughout New York Life and enhancing customer
experiences.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005946/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]