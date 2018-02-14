[January 23, 2018] New Klaran® WD series breaks through the $0.25/mW price barrier for UVC LEDs in Point-of-Use Water Disinfection

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal IS, a leader in developing high performance UVC LEDs, today announced the expansion of its Klaran® platform with the release of the WD series LEDs. Developed specifically for the price and performance needs of point-of-use (POU) water disinfection, Klaran WD series marks the first instance a UVC LED manufacturer has demonstrated the ability to break the $0.25/mW price barrier required for mass production of UVC LED-based water purification products. The company will initially offer 30 mW and 40 mW variants with plans to introduce more powerful devices in the coming months. "Our Aluminum Nitride substrates have always held the promise of superior cost for performance at the deep UV wavelengths," said Larry Felton, CEO of Crystal IS. "Klaran WD series LEDs, developed specifically for point-of-use water, meet OEM requirements at a compelling price per milliwatt to drive innovation in water purification products." Klaran WD series LEDs enable OEMs to address the rising global demand for water purification products as the surge in industrialization and urban population, and the rise in water pollution, propel consumers to take a more activerole in ensuring drinking water quality. This is exemplified in the Asia Pacific region, specifically China and India. In 2015, the water purifier market in China was valued at $4.61 billion with the expectation that it is likely to reach $11.21 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 19.45 percent. The Klaran Advantage Klaran UVC LEDs are produced on a unique ultra-wide bandgap Aluminum Nitride substrate produced by Crystal IS. This substrate overcomes the material challenges inherent with traditional sapphire-based devices and emits its full germicidal power from the top of the chip, allowing for low cost, simpler packaging design. The resulting UVC LEDs offer high output at peak germicidal wavelengths (260-275 nm) and the ability to operate at high drive currents for more effective disinfection.

Pricing and Availability Klaran WD is available immediately. For more information please visit: www.cisuvc.com/products/klaran. About Crystal IS Crystal IS, an Asahi Kasei company and ISO 9001:2015 certified, is an U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance UVC LEDs. Crystal IS products are suitable for monitoring, disinfection and sterilization in a variety of applications, including ultrapure, commercial and consumer point-of-use (POU) water purification as well as infection control in air and on surfaces in healthcare industries. The company's powerful and reliable UVC LEDs provide customers with the flexibility to develop new products that enhance and sustain life. For more information, visit cisuvc.com. Media Inquiries:

MSLGROUP

Jennifer Asaro at 781-684-0770 or crystalIS@mslgroup.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-klaran-wd-series-breaks-through-the-025mw-price-barrier-for-uvc-leds-in-point-of-use-water-disinfection-300586268.html SOURCE Crystal IS

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]