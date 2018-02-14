[January 23, 2018] New "ICO Insight" Online Show Streams Weekly to Cover ICO News, ICO Spotlights & Expert Interviews

ICOinvestor.tv, the first video platform dedicated to the rapidly-growing Initial Coin Offering (ICO) industry, announces ICO Insight -- a weekly livestreamed show that focuses on news and updates in the fast-moving era of Initial Coin Offerings. With ICOs raising $4B in 2017, and 2018 bringing the announcement of Telegram's $2B ICO and other exciting developments in the industry, the interest about ICOs is increasing quickly. ICO Insight will feature ICO news, spotlights of new ICOs, and interviews and commentary from investors, VCs as well as top experts in ICOs, Blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The weekly show airs every Tuesday at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET at ICOinvestor.tv. The "ICO Spotlight" segment of the show provides entrepreneurs an opportunity to highlight their companies and token offerings to potential investors. At the same time, both accredited and unaccredited investors can learn more about the emerging crypto-economy. Unlike traditional crowdfunding investments, people participating in ICOs purchase digital tokens. Those digital tokens can function as either securities or so-called "utility tokens" that provide the holder of the token with access to a company's website, platform or services. This week's show includes an ICO Spotlight on Sweetbridge, -- a blockchain-based solution for global commerce and supply chains -- featuring CEO and Founder Scott Nelson (News - Alert) . Past "ICO Spotlights" featured on the ICO Insight show include: BlockStack , a new internet for decentralized apps where users own their data, raised $50 million

, a new internet for decentralized apps where users own their data, raised $50 million Props by YouNow, which raised $26 million total via its offering on Coinlist, and maxed out its Title III ICO offering on Republic Crypto on the offering's first day The interview portion of the show includes Slava Rubin, founder and Chief Business Officer of crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, which recently announced that it is launching an ICO service in partnership with MicroVentures. Coming up next week, ICO Insight will include an interview with David Weild, former vice chairman of NASDAQ, who offers his predictions on the future of ICOs. Other past interviews on ICO Insight have included:

Adam Draper , founder/managing director of Boost VC, 2X (News - Alert) entrepreneur and 4th generation venture capitalist

, founder/managing director of Boost VC, 2X (News - Alert) entrepreneur and 4th generation venture capitalist Lou Kerner, partner at CryptoOracle.io, a VC and Advisory firm

partner at CryptoOracle.io, a VC and Advisory firm Gil Penchina , largest syndicate founder on AngelList and co-founder of Fastly

, largest syndicate founder on AngelList and co-founder of Fastly David Siemer, managing partner at Wavemaker Partners Hosted by experienced fintech and securities attorney Amy Wan and early crowdfunding pioneer Adam Chapnick, ICOinvestor.tv launched late last year to help investors understand the opportunities and risks of the new crypto era. In addition to the weekly ICO Insight program, ICO Investor.tv features educational content and a Global Regulatory Review that outlines regulations pertaining to ICOs from countries around the world. ICOinvestor.tv was founded by Aubrey Chernick, a serial technology entrepreneur who is interested in how the public can discover, connect with, and potentially support innovative startups. "The Initial Coin Offering industry took off incredibly quickly over the last 12 months, and that means a lot more people are taking notice, including not only investors and companies but also regulators," said Chernick. "This is obviously an exciting new form of startup capital coupled with an evolving regulatory landscape. We want to help viewers understand the opportunities and the risks as the ICO industry continues its high-speed evolution." To apply to be featured in the weekly "ICO Spotlight" segment of this program, companies may fill out an online form. The submission process includes a thoughtful review and measured consideration of each application. Companies that are preparing for, currently running, or have already completed their Initial Coin Offering may apply. While any company from around the world can apply, ICO Investor.tv's editorial staff often gives preference to U.S.-based companies that are conducting their ICO in compliance with relevant SEC (News - Alert) regulations. About ICO Investor.tv ICO INVESTOR.TV™ helps people explore the emerging crypto-economy with a focus on Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). Blockchain technology is enabling a new distributed financial Internet that will have profound impact and benefits for countries and industries needing a modern financial infrastructure with more security, privacy and efficiency. ICO Investor enables investors to understand the evolution of the new crypto era, along with the associated opportunities and pitfalls. As a purpose-driven company, ICO Investor.tv aims to encourage entrepreneurship and help spark a new economy. Visit http://ICOinvestor.tv. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005215/en/

