|
|[January 23, 2018]
|
New "ICO Insight" Online Show Streams Weekly to Cover ICO News, ICO Spotlights & Expert Interviews
ICOinvestor.tv,
the first video platform dedicated to the rapidly-growing Initial Coin
Offering (ICO) industry, announces ICO
Insight -- a weekly livestreamed show that focuses on news and
updates in the fast-moving era of Initial Coin Offerings.
With ICOs raising $4B in 2017, and 2018 bringing the announcement of
Telegram's $2B ICO and other exciting developments in the industry, the
interest about ICOs is increasing quickly. ICO Insight will
feature ICO news, spotlights of new ICOs, and interviews and commentary
from investors, VCs as well as top experts in ICOs, Blockchain and
cryptocurrencies. The weekly show airs every Tuesday at 2:00 PM PT /
5:00 PM ET at ICOinvestor.tv.
The "ICO Spotlight" segment of the show provides entrepreneurs an
opportunity to highlight their companies and token offerings to
potential investors. At the same time, both accredited and unaccredited
investors can learn more about the emerging crypto-economy. Unlike
traditional crowdfunding investments, people participating in ICOs
purchase digital tokens. Those digital tokens can function as either
securities or so-called "utility tokens" that provide the holder of the
token with access to a company's website, platform or services.
This week's show includes an ICO Spotlight on Sweetbridge, -- a
blockchain-based solution for global commerce and supply chains --
featuring CEO and Founder Scott Nelson (News - Alert).
Past "ICO Spotlights" featured on the ICO Insight show include:
-
BlockStack, a new internet for decentralized apps where users
own their data, raised $50
million
-
Props by YouNow, which raised $26 million total via its
offering on Coinlist,
and maxed out its Title III ICO offering on Republic
Crypto on the offering's first day
The interview portion of the show includes Slava Rubin, founder
and Chief Business Officer of crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, which
recently announced that it is launching an ICO service in partnership
with MicroVentures. Coming up next week, ICO Insight will include
an interview with David Weild, former vice chairman of NASDAQ,
who offers his predictions on the future of ICOs.
Other past interviews on ICO Insight have included:
-
Adam Draper, founder/managing director of Boost VC, 2X (News - Alert)
entrepreneur and 4th generation venture capitalist
-
Lou Kerner, partner at CryptoOracle.io, a VC and Advisory firm
-
Gil Penchina, largest syndicate founder on AngelList and
co-founder of Fastly
-
David Siemer, managing partner at Wavemaker Partners
Hosted by experienced fintech and securities attorney Amy Wan and early
crowdfunding pioneer Adam Chapnick, ICOinvestor.tv launched late last
year to help investors understand the opportunities and risks of the new
crypto era. In addition to the weekly ICO Insight program, ICO
Investor.tv features educational content and a Global Regulatory Review
that outlines regulations pertaining to ICOs from countries around the
world.
ICOinvestor.tv was founded by Aubrey Chernick, a serial technology
entrepreneur who is interested in how the public can discover, connect
with, and potentially support innovative startups.
"The Initial Coin Offering industry took off incredibly quickly over the
last 12 months, and that means a lot more people are taking notice,
including not only investors and companies but also regulators," said
Chernick. "This is obviously an exciting new form of startup capital
coupled with an evolving regulatory landscape. We want to help viewers
understand the opportunities and the risks as the ICO industry continues
its high-speed evolution."
To apply to be featured in the weekly "ICO Spotlight" segment of this
program, companies may fill out an online form.
The submission process includes a thoughtful review and measured
consideration of each application. Companies that are preparing for,
currently running, or have already completed their Initial Coin Offering
may apply. While any company from around the world can apply, ICO
Investor.tv's editorial staff often gives preference to U.S.-based
companies that are conducting their ICO in compliance with relevant SEC (News - Alert)
regulations.
About ICO Investor.tv
ICO INVESTOR.TV™ helps people explore the emerging crypto-economy with a
focus on Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). Blockchain technology is
enabling a new distributed financial Internet that will have profound
impact and benefits for countries and industries needing a modern
financial infrastructure with more security, privacy and efficiency. ICO
Investor enables investors to understand the evolution of the new crypto
era, along with the associated opportunities and pitfalls.
As a purpose-driven company, ICO
Investor.tv aims to encourage entrepreneurship and help spark a new
economy. Visit http://ICOinvestor.tv.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005215/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]