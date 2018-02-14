[January 23, 2018] New JRPG Adventure LOST SPHEAR Is Now Available

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new adventure await fans of classic JRPGs as LOST SPHEAR™, from SQUARE ENIX®'s Tokyo RPG Factory™, is now available on the Nintendo Switch™, the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and STEAM®. LOST SPHEAR is about a brave swordsman named Kanata, who awakens to find the world disappearing. Players can join him and his friends on a quest to save the world using the power of Memory as they battle against an ominous power threatening the fabric of reality. Players can also look forward to the following features: Reimagined Turn-Based Battles – Fight with the freedom of strategic movement in enhanced turn-based battles



– Fight with the freedom of strategic movement in enhanced turn-based battles Mighty Vulcosuits – Utilize mechanized Vulcosuit armor in the fields and in battle to amplify your abilities and execute unique skills



Utilize mechanized Vulcosuit armor in the fields and in battle to amplify your abilities and execute unique skills Beautiful Soundtrack - I AM SETSUNA™ composer Tomoki Miyoshi scores an atmospheric and moving soundtrack to accompany Kanata's epic adventure. LOST SPHEAR will be available digitally from the PlayStation®Store, Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, and STEAM. A physical package is now available for pre-order exclusively from the SQUARE ENIX Online Store for the PlayStation®4 system and Nintendo Switch. Players can also download the Day One patch for the game on all platforms from today, which adds a number of free upgrades including new equipment and artefacts, a new dungeon, the new Moonlight Batteground mode and much more. The LOST SPHEAR Launch Trailer is available at: https://youtu.be/YZlWYXFlIfU. For more information on LOST SPHEAR, please visit: www.lostsphear.com .

About LOST SPHEAR

LOST SPHEAR expands upon many of the beloved features from the studio's debut title, I AM SETSUNA, and continues Tokyo RPG Factory's dedication to blending the nostalgia of classic Japanese role-playing games with the latest technology for a new generation of gamers. The game will feature an enhanced gameplay system with a revamped ATB (Active Time Battle) system offering more freedom in combat, seamless environments, and various locations to explore. In LOST SPHEAR, players will begin their adventure in a remote town where a young boy, Kanata, awakens from a devastating dream to find his hometown disappearing. To stop the world from being lost forever, Kanata and his comrades set out to rebuild the world around them with the power of Memory by manifesting thoughts into matter and restoring what was lost. About Tokyo RPG Factory

Established in August 2014, Tokyo RPG Factory is a new studio within Square Enix specializing in Japanese RPGs. The studio revisits the ethos and practices used to develop for the 16-bit era and aims to re-introduce the classic JRPG style to current hardware, mixing the spirit of the past with technologies of today. Taking inspiration from the golden era of JRPGs and their storytelling, innovation and depth – the first title from the studio, I AM SETSUNA was released in 2016. More information on Tokyo RPG Factory is available at: www.tokyorpgfactory.com About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 135 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 63 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at http://na.square-enix.com/ © 2018 Tokyo RPG Factory Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

