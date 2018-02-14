|
|[January 23, 2018]
New Report from Trinity Partners Highlights Key Barriers to U.S. Biosimilar Adoption
Trinity
Partners, a leading global life sciences consulting firm, today
released findings on the state of the United States biosimilar market.
The research points to complex contracting dynamics between drug
manufacturers and providers, wholesalers, payers and PBMs, regulatory
and legal barriers, and clinical uncertainty as roadblocks to adoption
of biosimilars in the United States.
Key findings from the report, which seeks to reveal opportunities to
accelerate biosimilar adoption, include the following:
-
Biosimilar pricing to date has not offered the sharp discounts payers
expect, after accounting for contract discounts and nuances such as
the "rebate trap";
-
Biologic innovators have taken legal and promotional actions that
derail biosimilar commercial success;
-
Providers are not fully comfortable with biosimilars and are
interested in seeing more clinical and real-world data; if biosimilars
were to attain interchangeability status, this gap in clinical comfort
could be minimized
The report, conducted in partnership with Schlesinger Associates, is
supported by findings from qualitative market research with medical
directors at payer organizations in the United States. The findings are
based on historical trends, current market dynamics, and future market
access expectations in biosimilars.
"Biosimilar access still lags behind traditional small molecule markets,
but there is so much potential for long-term cost savings for payer
plans and the U.S. healthcare system as a whole," said Neal Dunn,
Partner, Trinity Partners. "Once interchangeability is achieved, other
barriers such as clinical confidence and litigation will fall into
place."
"Each country's commercial and regulatory landscape is nuanced based on
laws, pay structures, and culture, which creates unique environments for
market access," said John Corcoran, Founder and President, Trinity
Partners. "Our in-depth knowledge of the U.S. market provides us with
unique insights that allow us to optimally navigate those channels to
achieve market access as quickly as possible, thus providing treatments
to patients who need them the most."
