[January 23, 2018] New Report from Trinity Partners Highlights Key Barriers to U.S. Biosimilar Adoption

Trinity Partners, a leading global life sciences consulting firm, today released findings on the state of the United States biosimilar market. The research points to complex contracting dynamics between drug manufacturers and providers, wholesalers, payers and PBMs, regulatory and legal barriers, and clinical uncertainty as roadblocks to adoption of biosimilars in the United States. Key findings from the report, which seeks to reveal opportunities to accelerate biosimilar adoption, include the following: Biosimilar pricing to date has not offered the sharp discounts payers expect, after accounting for contract discounts and nuances such as the "rebate trap";

Biologic innovators have taken legal and promotional actions that derail biosimilar commercial success;

Providers are not fully comfortable with biosimilars and are interested in seeing more clinical and real-world data; if biosimilars were to attain interchangeability status, this gap in clinical comfort could be minimized The report, conducted in partnership with Schlesinger Associates, is supported by findings from qualitative market research with medical directors at payer organizations in the United States. The findings are based on historical trends, current market dynamics, and future market access expectations in biosimilars. "Biosimilar access still lags behind traditional small molecule markets, but there is so much potential for long-term cost savings for payer plans and the U.S. healthcare system as a whole," said Neal Dunn, Partner, Trinity Partners. "Once interchangeability is achieved, other barriers such as clinical confidence and litigation will fall into place."

"Each country's commercial and regulatory landscape is nuanced based on laws, pay structures, and culture, which creates unique environments for market access," said John Corcoran, Founder and President, Trinity Partners. "Our in-depth knowledge of the U.S. market provides us with unique insights that allow us to optimally navigate those channels to achieve market access as quickly as possible, thus providing treatments to patients who need them the most." To view the full research report, click here. About Trinity Partners

Trinity Partners is a trusted life sciences strategy consulting firm that takes a personalized approach to working with pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic clients worldwide to create evidence-based solutions that drive business strategy and impact bottom lines.

