|[January 23, 2018]
New Swagger Tool Simplifies API Testing and OpenAPI Documentation
SmartBear,
the leader in software quality tools for teams, today announced the
release of Swagger
Inspector, a free cloud-based API testing and documentation tool to
simplify the validation of any API and generate its OpenAPI
documentation. Swagger Inspector builds on the Swagger team's commitment
to provide tools that reduce friction throughout the API lifecycle and
leverage open standards based development.
The API economy has captured the attention of business and technology
leaders alike with organizations trying to leverage APIs to achieve
financial growth through digital channels. As more applications start to
depend on APIs, there's an increased focus on integrating with APIs that
are easy to work with and function as intended. With the increasing need
for building quality, consumable APIs, developers must be able to easily
validate their APIs and make sure they are accurately documented without
adding unnecessary overhead into their existing workflow and
complicating their development.
Swagger Inspector was built to make it as easy as possible for
developers to check if any API, be it REST, SOAP, GraphQL, and more,
works as intended. In addition, developers can automatically generate
OpenAPI documentation to make their API readable and easy to work with.
Swagger Inspector can create the OpenAPI documentation for any API with
the click of a button and host the documentation on SwaggerHub,
the design and documentation platform for teams, used by over 100,000
architects and developers.
"Our company is trying to successfully position ourselves in the API
economy by standardizing with the OpenAPI Specification," said Matthieu
Delmas, a web developer at microDon
and a beta user of Swagger Inspector. "Swagger Inspector has become an
important part of our API strategy, in that we can easily test and
auto-generate the OpenAPI documentation for any of our APIs, all during
the development process itself."
Swagger Inspector was designed to have practically no learning curve and
allows developers to validate if their APIs work as intended and create
API documentation without having to learn a new tool or add components
into their existing code or processes.
"As APIs are increasingly playing a pivotal role in digital
transformation, it becomes imperative to deliver quality, consumable
APIs at a faster pace," said Christian
Wright, EVP and GM, API Business at SmartBear. "We built Swagger
Inspector to simplify the API development process by empowering
developers to easily test and auto-generate their OpenAPI documentation
with a single, cloud-based Swagger tool."
For more information, visit: https://swagger.io/blog/announcing-swagger-inspector
