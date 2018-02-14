[January 23, 2018] New Poll: Majority of Americans Want NAFTA to Better Protect American IP

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three in four voters (73 percent) believe that NAFTA should be updated to better protect and value U.S. inventions and creativity, according to a poll released today by ACTION for Trade, a coalition of trade associations, technology companies, and creative organizations. The poll comes as trade negotiators from the United States, Canada, and Mexico are meeting in Montréal through January 29 for the sixth round of talks about renegotiating the terms of NAFTA. "Both Canada and Mexico have real issues with how they protect innovators' and creators' work," said Brian Pomper, executive director of ACTION for Trade. "The latest round of NAFTA negotiations presents an opportunity to improve the agreement's protections for intellectual property." The nationwide survey, conducted by Morning Consult, surveyed 1,986 registered voters from January 11-14, 2018. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 2%. Among its findings: Nearly two in three voters (63 percent) say U.S. trading partners undervalue American innovation. Yet Americans agree there are a number of ways that NAFTA could better protect U.S. innovation. For instance, 75 percent of voters believe it is important that the trade agreement be updated to include provisions to ensure Canada and Mexico pay fair market value for American medicines, and 74 percent of voters believe it is important that NAFTA be updated to strengthen protections for copyrights and intellectual property.



and pay fair market value for American medicines, and 74 percent of voters believe it is important that NAFTA be updated to strengthen protections for copyrights and intellectual property. Nearly nine in 10 Americans (86 percent) say that continued innovation is important to ensuring the United States stays competitive in the global economy.



stays competitive in the global economy. Nine in 10 Americans agree that American-made innovation and creativity are important to job creation (91 percent), economic growth (91 percent), and the development of new medicines and treatments (89 percent). "As this new poll makes clear, Americans recognize the value of IP and want to protect it," said Pomper. "Our nation's leaders should hear their voices -- and take action to address their concerns in Montréal this week." Contact:

Emily Troisi

ACTION for Trade

(202) 471-4228 ext. 120

189182@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-poll-majority-of-americans-want-nafta-to-better-protect-american-ip-300586465.html SOURCE ACTION for Trade

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]