New Jersey R&B Artist Premieres Video
[January 23, 2018]

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Y Life Planning, Inc. headed by Yaneth Chaviano, together with West Orange resident and R&B recording artist Carl Brister present a LIVE online performance and premiere of his new video. Carl transforms when he hits the stage. He has performed live in Europe, Africa, The Caribbean, and throughout the United States. His energy and passion collide as he renders an arena-sized performance for everyone who attends. Starting out as a gospel singer when he was featured on a Sony Music release, Carl has moved focus into more of the R&B/Pop Genre but keeps positive and clean music lyrics a part of it while delivering catchy beats. Under his own independent music label, Agape Music Works, Carl continues to deliver his extensive vocal range.

Catch him on his Facebook and his Instagram LIVE performance at www.facebook.com/CarlBrister on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m. Carl will haveguest host Rafael Pacheco as seen on NBC Universal Telemundo with interviews and will showcase his song "Turning Point" as well as premiere the video. Carl's video features West Orange small business "Pink Cupcakes Bakery" on Valley Road proliferating those at a turning point that pursue their passions. He will also have his live online performance delivered from the bakery's 2nd floor loft space. You can follow him on Instagram @carlbrister1. Check out Carl's music and webisodes here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg1gjYEPxHPMxMwqe_ZQ1Zw

Media Contact:
Yaneth Chaviano
Phone:646-369-4245
Email: yanethchaviano@gmail.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-rb-artist-premieres-video-300586619.html

SOURCE Gen Y Life Planning, Inc.


