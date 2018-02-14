|
|[January 23, 2018]
|
New Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure Ensures Business Continuity That's Fast, Easy-to-Use, Simple to Deploy and Affordable
Veeam® Software, the Availability
for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced the
immediate availability of Veeam
Recovery to Microsoft Azure with Veeam PN (Powered Network). This
new, on-demand turnkey solution ensures Business Continuity that is
fast, easy to use, simple to deploy and affordable. It includes the new
FREE product, Veeam PN, an easy to use, light-weight software defined
networking (SDN) solution to eliminate complicated VPN installation and
simplify network configuration to create the ultimate recovery site on
Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure.
Businesses depend on IT to have a plan in place to maintain operations
when disaster strikes or outages occur. According to Gartner (News - Alert), "Although
there's no magic answer on how much impact downtime will have on your
business, current industry surveys have shown that the average
enterprise estimates an impact of approximately $5,600 for every minute
of unplanned downtime in its primary computing environment."1
This adds up to over $300,000 per hour. Unfortunately, for many
enterprises, backup and recovery contingencies are insufficient. For one
thing, the cost of maintaining and supporting a remote recovery site for
a mirrored system with duplicate hardware and software is prohibitive
given the high capital expense. For another thing, backup and recovery
is extremely labor-intensive and time-consuming.
Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure provides a simple, highly secure means
to recover on-premises workloads to the public cloud. With Veeam
Availability Suite, IT can automatically spin-up an Azure cloud
instance, and securely connect the business to customers, partners, and
employees regardless of their location, all without the cost of a
redundant standby system. This complete, turn-key solution delivers
cloud restore for Veeam backups, and is enhanced with Veeam PN, an
easy-to-use, lightweight software defined networking (SDN) solution that
simplifies network configuration and eliminates the need to set up a
complex VPN to create a recovery site in Microsoft Azure. Veeam Recovery
to Microsoft Azure with Veeam PN provides complete cloud-based data
recovery to help organizations overcome the high capital expense and
challenges of building and maintainng a remote recovery site.
"The last year was a terrible year for natural disasters around the
world, from hurricanes and wildfires to earthquakes and floods," said
Danny Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. "But while
organizations have known they needed to prepare for any type of failure,
setting up a redundant site has proved prohibitively expensive for many.
With Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure, enterprise executives can sleep
soundly, knowing that, if disaster strikes, the business will keep
operating in the public cloud - without breaking the bank or taking up
all of IT's time."
Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure with Veeam PN is designed to simplify
and automate the setup of a recovery site in Microsoft Azure by reducing
the complexity of VPN deployments. The solution provides complete
cloud-based data recovery to help organizations overcome the high
capital expense and challenges of building and maintaining a remote
recovery site. Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure is designed for
businesses of all sizes, including service providers. It provides
seamless and secure networking between on-premises and Azure-based IT
resources, and delivers easy-to-use and fully automated site-to-site
network connectivity. For more information, please visit Veeam
Recovery to Microsoft Azure and Veeam PN.
Supporting Quotes
"Veeam has continued to stand out as one of our top global partners by
creating solutions like Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure. This new
solution will help make it even easier for customers to leverage
Microsoft Azure as a recovery site for their virtual and physical
workloads." - Tad Brockway, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Storage at
Microsoft Corp.
"Organizations in many industries are eager to make greater use of
today's scalable and on-demand cloud services to enable more robust and
cost-effective recovery, but they frequently struggle with coordinating
the tasks such as network configuration that are required to get started
and stay current over time. Solutions like Veeam Powered Network make it
much easier for organizations take full advantage of public cloud for
recovery more quickly and more comprehensively." - Rick Villars, Vice
President, Datacenter & Cloud research at IDC (News - Alert)
"Being able to restore Veeam backups directly to Microsoft Azure lets us
leverage Azure as another data center for DR. Making sure our MES system
is available 24.7.365 is even easier." - Arnold Keizer, System
Administrator, Avebe Group
About Veeam Software
Veeam® recognizes the new
challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On
Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this,
Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the
Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time
and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all
applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that
delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified
recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam
Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam
Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and
cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help
organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital
and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future
business goals of Veeam customers.
Founded in 2006, Veeam has 53,000+ ProPartners and 282,000+ customers
with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.
Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30
countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com
or follow Veeam on Twitter (News - Alert) @veeam.
______________________________________
1 Gartner, "Three Moves for CIOs to Lower Business Costs with
Cloud," Ron Blair, 24 March 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005795/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]