[January 23, 2018] New Certified for Sport® App Helps Consumers Find Independently Tested, Safer Supplements in Seconds

Global public health organization NSF International introduces newly designed mobile app and website focused on sports supplement safety ANN ARBOR, Michigan, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NSF International, a global public health and safety organization, released its newly designed Certified for Sport® app and website to help protect athletes and consumers from potentially harmful ingredients and athletic banned substances in dietary supplements. The app features enhanced search capabilities, side-by-side product comparisons and a UPC barcode scanner to find Certified for Sport® supplements tested on a lot-by-lot basis for over 270 athletic banned substances. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631741/NSF_Certified_for_Sport_app.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631740/NSF_Certified_for_Sport_app.jpg "Elite and professional athletes often work with dietitians and trainers to avoid supplements that might result in suspension from competition, but consumers also have very good reason to choose supplements with care," said Brian Jordan, Technical Manager of NSF's Certified for Sport® program. Researchers at NSF International and Harvard Medical School recently found potentially harmful stimulants and other illegal dietary ingredients in six untested supplement products. NSF International's Certified for Sport® program and the new app help athletes and consumers make more informed decisions when choosing supplements. MLB, NHL and CFL clubs are permitted to only provide and recommend productsthat are Certified for Sport®, and players are urged to only use these products. The Certified for Sport® certification is also recommended by the NFL, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA and Taylor Hooton Foundation as well as many other sports organizations. "In a sport where our athletes are subject to stringent drug testing protocols and penalties, it is crucial that our athletes are aware of the risks of the dietary supplement industry and educated on how to make informed decisions about the products they choose to consume," said Jon Coyles, Vice President of Drug, Health and Safety Programs at Major League Baseball. "Through the support of NSF International's dedicated expert personnel, MLB and MLBPA have developed a system where MLB players and club personnel know that NSF's Certified for Sport® products are the only products they should use to avoid the risk of a positive test result. MLB and MLBPA recognize NSF International as the gold standard in supplement certification, and continue to be impressed by NSF's constant growth and improvements of its program." The newly designed Certified for Sport® app provides the functionality to browse the certified products library by name, supplement type and goal. In addition, users can mark their favorite products and receive up-to-date listings and updates through push notifications.

"We've listened to athletes, coaches, trainers and users of sports nutrition supplements and implemented changes to NSF's Certified for Sport app to offer a more intuitive experience," said Lori Bestervelt, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer at NSF International. "With enhanced search and display features, users can make smart and effective decisions about which supplements best fit their needs." In addition to lot-by-lot testing for over 270 athletic banned substances, products bearing the NSF Certified for Sport® mark must be produced in a manufacturing facility that is inspected twice a year to comply with the U.S. FDA's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements. Label claims are verified and products are tested to verify formulation. The product is also tested for harmful levels of contaminants or fraudulent ingredients. For more information on NSF International's Certified for Sport® program, please visit http://www.nsfsport.com/ or download the app on the App Store for iPhone or on Google Play for Android. NSF International (nsf.org) is a global independent organization that writes standards, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With locations in more than 30 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment. CONTACT: Thomas Frey, APR

