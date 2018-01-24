|
|[January 22, 2018]
|
New Contract Manufacturer, Biovation Labs, Brings Distinctive Advantage to Nutraceutical and Supplement Companies
Companies in the nutraceutical and supplement industries now have a new
partner for contract manufacturing. Biovation
Labs has been developed from the ground up to be the best option for
companies seeking a partner to handle their product manufacturing.
Biovation Labs is opening its doors this month and moving into its new
104,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing and corporate
headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Biovation Labs opens the doors to its new 104,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing and corporate headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo: Business Wire)
Biovation Labs is not the typical contract manufacturer. "Customers who
partner with Biovation Labs will notice some key elements that
immediately set us apart in the industry," said Justin Bath, President
of Biovation Labs. "We specifically cater to the manufacturing,
warehousing, and fulfillment needs of nutraceutical and supplement
companies. We have seasoned experts with decades of experience, and we
have designed our teams to be extremely customer-centric, resulting in a
rapid turnaround time of often only four to six weeks."
As a certified cGMP, OK Kosher and registered FDA faciity, Biovation
Labs adheres to high standards and principles that clients trust and can
rely on to help grow their business and deliver quality supplements and
nutraceuticals to the market. The company's understanding of consumer
needs and desires for nutritional supplements enables them to
proactively strategize, innovate, and provide solutions to their clients
that drive product goals and enable growth.
Bath continued, "Some of the world's most successful companies rely on
contract manufacturers because it enables them to focus on research and
development and marketing, without having to worry about the capital
expenditures and risk inherent to manufacturing. Our experience, coupled
with our supplement
manufacturing technologies and supply chain expertise, makes us one
of the leading vertically integrated nutraceutical and supplement
manufacturers in the industry."
Over the next several months, Biovation Labs will acquire the assets of
several companies. The acquisition of these key assets fortifies and
positions Biovation Labs as a leading supplements contract manufacturer.
Furthermore, the new corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility
is located at 2323
South 3600 West, Salt Lake City, Utah. This expansive facility
provides greater capabilities in delivering outstanding, quality
products and services, and paves the way for further expansion and
growth. The company is holding an open house event on January 22 from 5
to 9 p.m. The new facility reflects the vision and growth forecasts of
the company and represents a major investment, not only to the company
and its clients, but also to the state of Utah. The headquarters is
designed to accommodate more than 200 employees and includes a wide
spectrum of manufacturing technologies, including capsulation,
packaging, blister packaging, powder fulfillment, 3PL distribution,
temperature controlled environment, formulation capabilities, label
printing and technical review. Biovation Labs has four packaging lines
with the capacity for at least four more.
About Biovation Labs
Launched in 2017, Biovation Labs is a nationally leading, cutting edge
contract manufacturing, formulation, private label and supplier company
within the $141 billion Natural Products industry. It works within the
life science space, manufacturing products for supplement and
nutraceutical companies worldwide. In January 2018, the company moved
into its new 104,000-square-foot corporate headquarters, which houses a
state-of-the-art, high capacity manufacturing facility, serving the
needs of both large and early-stage companies. Biovation Labs follows
cGMP standards, is working towards its NSF manufacturer certification
and is a member of NPA (News - Alert). For more information visit www.biovationlabs.com.
