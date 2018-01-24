|
|[January 22, 2018]
|
New Research: Inaccurate Portrayals of Seniors May be Harmful
Popular culture - and film in particular - continues to misrepresent
seniors age 60 and over, inaccurately portraying the group in ways that
may adversely affect how they view themselves and their health,
according to new research.
The findings are part of a growing body of work from a partnership
between Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and the University of Southern California's (USC)
Annenberg Inclusion Initiative to determine the effects negative
portrayals of seniors on film may have on aging adults in America. Dr.
Stacy L. Smith, director of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, led
the film portion of the research, which analyzed how seniors age 60 and
over are portrayed in the 100 top-grossing films from 2016.
Out of the 100 films analyzed by USC Annenberg, 57 films featured a
leading or supporting senior character. Of those 57 films, 44 percent
featured ageist comments, with characters being referred to in demeaning
ways, such as "old and decrepit," "grumpy old rat," or "crazy old man."
Further, a majority of the films with ageist comments (56 percent)
included negative references regarding the health of seniors, including
remarks about mental well-being, memory and hearing.
"There has been virtually no progress in the volume of senior
representation in the top-grossing films in the past year," said Dr.
Smith. "As Hollywood embraces representation of other diverse groups,
it's imperative for aging Americans to be included in the industry's
focus on inclusion."
The study also found that a majority of seniors in films are portrayed
uncharacteristically - disengaged with technology and uninterested in
travel, a notion debunked by Humana's research, which found the opposite
to be true.
According to Humana, the majority of aging Americans - 89 percent - are
using computer technology, including the internet, on a weekly basis. On
screen, only 41 percent of senior characters engaged with technology.
Humana's research also found that seniors are active travelers, with 63
percent traveling at least once a year. According to USC Annenberg's
analysis, only 22.6 percent of seniors portrayed on film were shown
traveling.
"As aging Americans continue to see these inaccurate depictions of
themselves onscreen, their view of life past the age of 60 may begin to
feel scary or ominous," said Dr. Yolangel Hernandez-Suarez, vice
president and chief medical officer, care delivery at Humana. "Our
research shows that staying optimistic is vital to the perceived
physical and mental health of seniors, and films may be negatively
impacting their health by portraying seniors in demeaning or inaccurate
ways."
In fact, Humana's quantitative survey of 2,000 people age 60 or over,
found 87 percent of seniors who identify themselves as most optimistic
reported their health as good to excellent, while only 44 percent of
those who identified themselves as least optimistic reported the same.
Additionally, the most optimistic respondents reported nine fewer
physically unhealthy and seven fewer mentally unhealthy days per month
than their least optimistic counterparts.
Further, 97 percent of the most optimistic seniors cited remaining
physically active as a key motivator for maintaining good health, which
contradicts depictions of seniors in popular films. Other motivators
included enjoying the ability to travel (81 percent) and keeping an
active social life (80 percent).
For additional background on Humana and USC Annenberg's previous
About the Humana Quantitative Analysis
The quantitative survey includes 2,000 responses from U.S. adults aged
60 and older. Respondents represent a nationally-representative sample
of older adults based on U.S. Census statistics for age, gender,
geographic region, and race/ethnicity. It was conducted between August
13-17, 2017, and was designed to assess perceptions of retirement,
ageism and what motivates these people to stay healthy as they age.
Other data collected include general self-assessment of health, activity
levels and perception of aging in popular culture.
About the USC Annenberg Film Study
The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative used both quantitative and
qualitative methods in the study to assess the portrayal of senior
characters. For quantitative measures, every speaking or named character
on screen was evaluated for measures including gender, race/ethnicity,
LGBT status, and age. Following this, a series of measures regarding
jobs and health were assessed to catalogue the depiction of characters
age 60 and older across these stories. Finally, a qualitative analysis
of main (i.e., leading or supporting) senior characters was performed.
About Humana
Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and
specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in
care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new
kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being
and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for
people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel,
and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
About the USC Annenberg School for
Communication and Journalism
Located in Los Angeles at the University
of Southern California, the Annenberg
School for Communication and Journalism is a national leader in
education and scholarship in the fields of communication, journalism,
public diplomacy and public relations. With an enrollment of more than
2,200 students, USC Annenberg offers doctoral, graduate and
undergraduate degree programs, as well as continuing development
programs for working professionals, across a broad scope of academic
inquiry. The school's comprehensive curriculum emphasizes the core
skills of leadership, innovation, service and entrepreneurship and draws
upon the resources of a networked university in a global urban
environment. Based at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and
Journalism in the heart of Los Angeles, the USC Center for Public
Relations (CPR) is
truly at the center of one of the world's most dynamic professions. Our
mission is to connect corporations, agencies, academics and students to
define the future of our industry and to develop those who will shape it.
About USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative
Launched over 10 years ago by Founder/Director Dr. Stacy L. Smith, the
Initiative is globally recognized for its valuable and sought
after researched-solutions to advance equality in entertainment. The
Annenberg Inclusion Initiative's findings create valuable and sought
after research-based solutions that advance equality in
entertainment. Dr. Stacy L. Smith is the Founder and Director of the
Annenberg Inclusion Initiative which launched over ten years ago. Dr.
Smith and the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative examine gender,
race/ethnicity, LGBT status, disability, and age on screen and gender
and race/ethnicity behind the camera in cinematic and television content
as well as barriers and opportunities facing women and people of color
in the entertainment industry. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative also
conducts economic analyses related to diversity and the financial
performance of films. In 2015, LA Weekly named Dr. Smith the #1
Most Influential Person in Los Angeles, and she has spoken on research
at multiple high-profile engagements ranging from the TED Women stage to
the United Nations. Dr. Smith and the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative
have been featured in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The
Atlantic, Newsweek, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and NPR (News - Alert), among
others. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative's most recent research
reports include the Comprehensive Annenberg Report on Diversity (CARD),
multiple landmark studies with Sundance Institute and Women in Film Los
Angeles and two studies on inclusion on screen and behind the camera
across 900 top-grossing films conducted at USC Annenberg. The Annenberg
Inclusion Initiative is generously supported by The Annenberg
Foundation, The Harnisch Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment, EPiX,
Humana, LUNAFEST, The Jacquelyn and Gregory Zehner Foundation, and other
individuals. To learn more, visit http://annenberg.usc.edu/aii
or follow on Twitter
@Inclusionists or on Facebook.
