|[January 22, 2018]
New Ciox Hires Bring Decades of Industry Leadership
Ciox,
a technology-driven healthcare company, announces new hires who will
deepen its leadership roster and guide the company into 2018. These
executives include Mike Connolly, president, retrieval services; Lynn
Howard, chief human resources officer; and Adeleke "Leke" Adesida,
senior vice president & chief compliance officer.
The new hires bring significant industry experience to Ciox, and they
will help lead the company as it adapts a technology-based platform over
2018.
"Our new executives understand the inner workings of healthcare,
technology and related industries, and their experiences will deepen
Ciox's capabilities and expertise," says Ciox CEO Paul Roma. "They'll
also help us as we implement digital solutions, which will bring further
detail and insight to our processes."
Connolly will play a key role with Ciox in its position at the
crossroads of healthcare, technology, business and compliance. He brings
deep executive experience and comes to Ciox from PwC, where he led
Global Platforms and drove multi-disciplinary growth businesses. He has
also served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of Booz &
Co., and he is former chief technology officer/deputy chief information
officer for Aetna.
Howard has years of experience developing scalable human resources
functions in rapidly growing organizatios in the healthcare industry.
Most recently, she was senior vice president of human resources at
ABILITY Network. Her expertise is in developing and implementing
programs that leverage human capital to drive business results.
Adesida comes to Ciox with years of compliance experience. He was most
recently at Anthem Inc., where as deputy chief information security
officer and staff vice president he helped Anthem attain HITRUST
certification. He has a long record in developing security and
compliance solutions for companies such as Terem Corporation, Protiviti,
Inc., and Arthur Andersen.
As Ciox implements more digital solutions, the new set of executives
will help push the company forward while ensuring its core values stand
firm as ever. With new leaders in place, Ciox is ideally positioned to
remain a healthcare leader in 2018 and beyond.
"We never lose sight of the larger context of our industry," Roma says.
"We're proud to hire executives who are both excited for our future yet
remain focused on Ciox's core value: Every record represents a real
person."
About Ciox Health
Ciox, a technology-driven healthcare company, is dedicated to improving
U.S. health decisions by ensuring vital health information is quickly
and securely codified, abstracted and shared with the right people at
the right time during the healthcare continuum. Through our expertise in
release of information, record retrieval, clinical coding and
abstraction, we improve the management and sharing of health information
by modernizing workflows, facilitating access to clinical data, and
improving the accuracy and flow of health information. With strong
relationships and specialized expertise, we deliver the highest level of
quality and process optimization to our partners, including three out of
five U.S. hospitals, 140 health plans, and 16,000+ physician practices
nationwide. Learn more about Ciox and our unique solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com.
Ciox is also on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
