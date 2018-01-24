|
New Rugged CX22B-R Data Recorder Provides Fast Results in Interactive Vehicle Testing
announces its new SomatXR CX22B-R data recorder, for acquiring and
storing measured data in mobile applications such as vehicle testing.
The data recorder is well-suited to be used in harsh environments, with
an extended temperature range of -40 to +80°C. Additionally, it is
shock- and vibration-proof, and has an IP65/IP67 degree of protection
provided by its water-, dust-, and shock-proof enclosure.
Both centralized and distributed measuring systems can be implemented.
HBM's pre-installed catman measurement software facilitates acquiring
and storing data in .bin format. This format includes measured values,
traceability data, and allows for easy conversion to other formats.
Immediate data visualization and analysis during measurements in the
field enables users to perform efficient tests and create clear and
comprehensive test reports.
The SomatXR data acquisition system provides two flexible mobile
measurement solutions: the extremely rugged CX22B-R data recorder for
interactive testing, and the CX23-R data recorder with a web interface
for unsupervised testing. Besides these two data recorders, seven
equally rugged measuring amplifiers are available for acquiring
different physical quantities.
The unit includes an integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for
fail-safe operation in the vehicle.
For more information, visit https://www.hbm.com/en/6936/somatxr-cx22b-r-data-recorder-for-interactive-vehicle-tests/
or contact HBM at:
HBM, Inc.
19 Bartlett Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
Tel: 800-578-4260
Fax: 508-485-7480
Sales Email: info@usa.hbm.com
Support Email: support@usa.hbm.com
Website: http://www.hbm.com
About HBM, Inc.
For more than 65 years, the name HBM has stood for reliability,
precision and innovation all over the world. HBM offers products and
services for an extensive range of measurement applications in many
industries. Users worldwide rely on the perfectly matched components of
the measurement chain that guarantees maximum accuracy of measurement
results and enables optimization of the complete product life cycle,
from the development through the testing stages, as well as in
manufacturing and production. Their product range covers sensors,
transducers, gauges, amplifiers and data acquisition systems as well as
software for structural durability investigations, tests and analysis.
The potential fields of application can be found in every branch of
engineering in both virtual and physical test and measurement.
HBM has 27 subsidiaries and sales offices in Europe, America and Asia.
HBM also has representatives in another 40 countries around the world.
In addition to headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, other HBM production
facilities are located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Suzhou, China.
