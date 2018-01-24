[January 22, 2018] New Rugged CX22B-R Data Recorder Provides Fast Results in Interactive Vehicle Testing

HBM, Inc. (www.hbm.com) announces its new SomatXR CX22B-R data recorder, for acquiring and storing measured data in mobile applications such as vehicle testing. The data recorder is well-suited to be used in harsh environments, with an extended temperature range of -40 to +80°C. Additionally, it is shock- and vibration-proof, and has an IP65/IP67 degree of protection provided by its water-, dust-, and shock-proof enclosure. Both centralized and distributed measuring systems can be implemented. HBM's pre-installed catman measurement software facilitates acquiring and storing data in .bin format. This format includes measured values, traceability data, and allows for easy conversion to other formats. Immediate data visualization and analysis during measurements in the field enables users to perform efficient tests and create clear and comprehensive test reports. The SomatXR data acquisition system provides two flexible mobile measurement solutions: the extremely rugged CX22B-R data recorder for interactive testing, and the CX23-R data recorder with a web interface for unsupervised testing. Besides these two data recorders, seven equally rugged measuring amplifiers are available for acquiring different physical quantities. The unit includes an integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for fail-safe operation in the vehicle. For more information, visit https://www.hbm.com/en/6936/somatxr-cx22b-r-data-recorder-for-interactive-vehicle-tests/ or contact HBM at: HBM, Inc.

19 Bartlett Street Marlborough, MA 01752 Tel: 800-578-4260 Fax: 508-485-7480 Sales Email: info@usa.hbm.com Support Email: support@usa.hbm.com Website: http://www.hbm.com About HBM, Inc. For more than 65 years, the name HBM has stood for reliability, precision and innovation all over the world. HBM offers products and services for an extensive range of measurement applications in many industries. Users worldwide rely on the perfectly matched components of the measurement chain that guarantees maximum accuracy of measurement results and enables optimization of the complete product life cycle, from the development through the testing stages, as well as in manufacturing and production. Their product range covers sensors, transducers, gauges, amplifiers and data acquisition systems as well as software for structural durability investigations, tests and analysis. The potential fields of application can be found in every branch of engineering in both virtual and physical test and measurement. HBM has 27 subsidiaries and sales offices in Europe, America and Asia. HBM also has representatives in another 40 countries around the world. In addition to headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, other HBM production facilities are located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Suzhou, China. For high resolution image click here: http://www.ggcomm.com/HBM/daq_SomatXR_CX22BR-W.jpg HBM: Public View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006054/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]