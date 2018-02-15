[January 22, 2018] New Year's Resolutions: Valassis Shares How to Drive Success in Specific Industries

Valassis, a leader in activating consumers through intelligent media delivery, shares 2018 resolutions in various industry categories - encouraging marketers to take a forward-looking approach to drive success in 2018 and beyond. Regardless of industry, be it retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), grocery, restaurant or telecom, our experts agree it is essential to take a consumer-centric approach. "To effectively activate consumers, first learn more about their preferences and behaviors," said Curtis Tingle, Chief Marketing Officer, Valassis. "With this in mind, marketers must be more data-driven in 2018, utilizing online and offline data and insights to create a holistic view of consumers and meet their needs as well as optimize results." Here is a closer look at what Valassis and RetailMeNot experts say marketers should resolve to do in 2018 by industry category: Retail: Utilize location data to optimize in-store sales.

"We already know that consumers today have their mobile device at the center of everything they do and mobile has a big influence on in-store purchases. Retailers and marketers should embrace the influence of mobile on the consumer shopping journey and borrow the most relevant mobile moments to reach the right consumers at the right time."

- Marissa Tarleton, Chief Marketing Officer, RetailMeNot Retail: Stay top of mind with shoppers through relevant touchpoints.

"A big part of driving marketing-led growth in retail is getting into, and remaining part of, consumers' initial consideration set of brands. To achieve this, deliver relevant messages and engagement through traditional and new media, such as direct mail, savings apps and chatbots, as part of a holistic consumer-centric approach. Blend first- and third-party data to reach, engage, influence and activate consumers." - Nelson Rodenmayer, Vice President, Client Marketing, Valassis Grocery: Differentiate, reassess strategies and enhance in-store experiences.

"With all of the disruption in the grocery landscape in 2017, grocers are seeing more competition than ever. They must reassess their pricing and promotion strategies to remain competitive and differentiate themselves by considering an aggressive private brand and fresh food promotion strategy. In addition, enhanced in-store experiences with added convenience and even nutritionists, produce specialists and in-store chefs can attract and retain loyal customers."

- Lou Czanko, Group Director, Grocery, Valassis CPG: Align marketing strategies with millennial values and preferences to increase brand loyalty.

"Millennials are now the largest living generation and their spending power will only continue to grow. While brand loyalty isn't as prevalent with this generation, brands can refocus their marketing strategies to draw them in with campaigns that focus on their values and preferences. For example, millennials are more likely to respond to coupons and deals, cause marketing, personalized marketing, micro- rather than macro-influencer marketing and social media."

- Frank Kroger, Vice President, Shopper Marketing, CPG, Valassis Restaurant: Redefine targeting to personalize promotions.

"Consumers are looking for value from restaurants, such as speed, convenience and seamless delivery. In fact, they are willing to pay an average of 11 percent more for each added layer of convenience in the food chain, including ready-to-eat restaurant take-out. Restaurants need to gain a better understanding of their customers' needs and redefine targeting strategies to personalize promotions accordingly."

- Mark Johnson, Group Director, Restaurant, Valassis Telecom: Win the battle for switchers with integrated advertising.

"An estimated 9.7 million pay TV subscribers and 40 million wireless subscribers plan to switch providers in the next six months (451 Research; Nielson; Quarterly Investor Reports). This is a huge opportunity for telecom providers, but how do they win the battle? The answer is to reach them with relevant messaging in the media they are using to drive their purchasing decisions. According to Prosper Insights & Analytics, consumers say that print and digital advertising influenced more than 58 percent of their decision to purchase telecom services, which is significantly higher than TV at 18 percent or radio at 11 percent."

