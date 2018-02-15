|
|[January 22, 2018]
|
New Year's Resolutions: Valassis Shares How to Drive Success in Specific Industries
Valassis,
a leader in activating consumers through intelligent media delivery,
shares 2018 resolutions in various industry categories - encouraging
marketers to take a forward-looking approach to drive success in 2018
and beyond.
Regardless of industry, be it retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG),
grocery, restaurant or telecom, our experts agree it is essential to
take a consumer-centric approach.
"To effectively activate consumers, first learn more about their
preferences and behaviors," said Curtis Tingle, Chief Marketing
Officer, Valassis. "With this in mind, marketers must be more
data-driven in 2018, utilizing online and offline data and insights to
create a holistic view of consumers and meet their needs as well as
optimize results."
Here is a closer look at what Valassis and RetailMeNot experts say
marketers should resolve to do in 2018 by industry category:
-
Retail: Utilize location data to optimize in-store sales.
"We
already know that consumers today have their mobile device at the
center of everything they do and mobile has a big influence on
in-store purchases. Retailers and marketers should embrace the
influence of mobile on the consumer shopping journey and borrow the
most relevant mobile moments to reach the right consumers at the right
time."
- Marissa Tarleton, Chief Marketing Officer, RetailMeNot
-
Retail: Stay top of mind with shoppers through relevant touchpoints.
"A
big part of driving marketing-led growth in retail is getting into,
and remaining part of, consumers' initial consideration set of brands.
To achieve this, deliver relevant messages and engagement through
traditional and new media, such as direct
mail, savings
apps and chatbots,
as part of a holistic consumer-centric approach. Blend first- and
third-party data to reach, engage, influence and activate consumers."-
Nelson Rodenmayer, Vice President, Client Marketing, Valassis
-
Grocery: Differentiate, reassess strategies and enhance in-store
experiences.
"With all of the disruption in the grocery
landscape in 2017, grocers are seeing more competition than ever. They
must reassess their pricing and promotion strategies to remain
competitive and differentiate themselves by considering an aggressive
private brand and fresh food promotion strategy. In addition, enhanced
in-store experiences with added convenience and even nutritionists,
produce specialists and in-store chefs can attract and retain loyal
customers."
- Lou Czanko, Group Director, Grocery, Valassis
-
CPG: Align marketing strategies with millennial values and
preferences to increase brand loyalty.
"Millennials are now
the largest
living generation and their spending power will only continue to
grow. While brand loyalty isn't as prevalent with this generation,
brands can refocus their marketing strategies to draw them in with
campaigns that focus on their values and preferences. For example,
millennials are more likely to respond to coupons
and deals, cause marketing, personalized marketing, micro- rather
than macro-influencer marketing and social media."
- Frank
Kroger, Vice President, Shopper Marketing, CPG, Valassis
-
Restaurant: Redefine targeting to personalize promotions.
"Consumers
are looking for value from restaurants, such as speed, convenience and
seamless delivery. In fact, they are willing to pay an average of 11
percent more for each added layer of convenience in the food
chain, including ready-to-eat restaurant take-out. Restaurants need to
gain a better understanding of their customers' needs and redefine
targeting strategies to personalize
promotions accordingly."
- Mark Johnson, Group Director,
Restaurant, Valassis
-
Telecom: Win the battle for switchers with integrated advertising.
"An
estimated 9.7 million pay TV subscribers and 40 million wireless
subscribers plan to switch providers in the next six months (451
Research; Nielson; Quarterly Investor Reports). This is a huge
opportunity for telecom providers, but how do they win the battle? The
answer is to reach them with relevant messaging in the media they are
using to drive their purchasing decisions. According to Prosper
Insights & Analytics, consumers say that print and digital advertising
influenced more than 58 percent of their decision to purchase telecom
services, which is significantly higher than TV at 18 percent or radio
at 11 percent."
- Tim Garvey, Group Director, Telecom, Valassis
About Valassis
Valassis
helps thousands of local and national brands tap the potential of
industry-leading data through intelligent media delivery -
understanding, engaging and inspiring millions of consumers to action
with smarter cross-channel campaigns. We've been a part of consumers'
lives for decades, introducing new ways to deliver offers and messages
that activate them - whether via mail, digital, in-store or the
newspaper. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are
Valassis subsidiaries, and RedPlum® is its consumer brand.
Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to
missing children and their families. Valassis and RetailMeNot
are wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland
Clarke Holdings.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122005977/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]