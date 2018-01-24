|
|[January 22, 2018]
|
New Zyxel VPN Firewalls Make VPN Access Easier, Faster, More Secure for Small- to Medium-Sized Businesses
Zyxel
Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking,
Internet access and connected home products, today announced the launch
of a new line of ZyWALL
VPN Firewalls designed to address the network security demands of
growing small- and medium-sized businesses. The new ZyWALL
VPN50, VPN100 and VPN300 firewalls enable businesses to safely access
and transfer information across locations, while providing secure
connectivity between partners, customers, and remote and telecommuting
employees.
The ZyWALL VPN50,
VPN100
and VPN300
firewalls, which support a maximum of 50, 100 and 300 concurrent IPSec
VPN tunnels respectively, incorporate the built-in SecuDeployer feaure
making it easy to deploy up to 50 remote firewalls without the need to
purchase any additional software. The intuitive user-friendly interface
makes it easy to provision VPN connections to remote sites and supports
VPN monitoring for high-efficiency VPN management.
Additional Features and Benefits of the ZyWALL VPN50/100/300 Series
-
Highly Secure Always-On Communications - Active-passive device
High-Availability (HA) service supports device or connection failover
in mission-critical deployments. Features multi-WAN load
balancing/failover and a comprehensive mobile broadband USB modem
support list for WAN backup operations. IPSec load balancing and
failover provides additional resilience for VPN failover with VTI
interface deployments.
-
Comprehensive Connectivity - Integration with Facebook (News - Alert) Wi-Fi
enables small shops, stores and restaurants provide easy Internet
connectivity while increasing traffic on their Facebook pages.
Integrated AP controller technology enables users to manage multiple
APs from a centralized user interface to deploy and expand a managed
Wi-Fi network with minimal effort.
-
One Year Free Security Services - The ZyWALL VPN Series comes
with one year of free content filtering and Geo-Enforcer features to
screen and block inappropriate content or traffic that might
jeopardize network security or decrease productivity. Monitoring and
controlling both incoming and outgoing network traffic provides clear
network visibility to give businesses peace-of-mind.
-
Amazon VPC Integration - Integration with the Amazon Virtual
Private Cloud (VPC) makes it easy for businesses to leverage cloud
technology to migrate and secure valuable business assets in a
protected cloud space and reduce overhead expenses.
-
General Data Privacy Regulation Compliance - The ZyWALL VPN
Firewalls are designed to help SMBs upgrade security and to protect
business and customer data to comply with the EU's General Data
Privacy Regulation (GDPR) which goes into effect in May 2018.
"The networking environment is becoming increasingly complex and threats
to business networks are on the rise, creating new levels of risk and
liabilities that could quickly and completely devastate a company, its
partners and its customers," explained Tri Nguyen, Market Development
Manager at Zyxel. "Our new ZyWALL VPN Firewalls are designed to provide
growing SMBs with the critical network protection and secure encrypted
remote access they need at a price point that they can afford."
The Zyxel ZyWALL VPN Firewalls carry a limited lifetime hardware
warranty, free 90-day basic technical support and free firmware upgrades
with no support contracts.
The ZyWALL VPN50, VPN100 and VPN300 VPN Firewalls are available now
through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners at MSRPs
of $499, $649 and $1,249 respectively. For more information on Zyxel and
its families of connectivity solutions for homes and businesses, visit www.zyxel.com/us
and follow us on Facebook,
Twitter
and LinkedIn.
About Zyxel:
Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand
for over 25 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE (News - Alert),
fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart
home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi
equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated,
interoperable network solutions based on open standards. Headquartered
in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions
backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support
professionals.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122005755/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]