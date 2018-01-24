[January 22, 2018] New Zyxel VPN Firewalls Make VPN Access Easier, Faster, More Secure for Small- to Medium-Sized Businesses

Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced the launch of a new line of ZyWALL VPN Firewalls designed to address the network security demands of growing small- and medium-sized businesses. The new ZyWALL VPN50, VPN100 and VPN300 firewalls enable businesses to safely access and transfer information across locations, while providing secure connectivity between partners, customers, and remote and telecommuting employees. The ZyWALL VPN50, VPN100 and VPN300 firewalls, which support a maximum of 50, 100 and 300 concurrent IPSec VPN tunnels respectively, incorporate the built-in SecuDeployer feaure making it easy to deploy up to 50 remote firewalls without the need to purchase any additional software. The intuitive user-friendly interface makes it easy to provision VPN connections to remote sites and supports VPN monitoring for high-efficiency VPN management. Additional Features and Benefits of the ZyWALL VPN50/100/300 Series Highly Secure Always-On Communications - Active-passive device High-Availability (HA) service supports device or connection failover in mission-critical deployments. Features multi-WAN load balancing/failover and a comprehensive mobile broadband USB modem support list for WAN backup operations. IPSec load balancing and failover provides additional resilience for VPN failover with VTI interface deployments.

- Active-passive device High-Availability (HA) service supports device or connection failover in mission-critical deployments. Features multi-WAN load balancing/failover and a comprehensive mobile broadband USB modem support list for WAN backup operations. IPSec load balancing and failover provides additional resilience for VPN failover with VTI interface deployments. Comprehensive Connectivity - Integration with Facebook (News - Alert) Wi-Fi enables small shops, stores and restaurants provide easy Internet connectivity while increasing traffic on their Facebook pages. Integrated AP controller technology enables users to manage multiple APs from a centralized user interface to deploy and expand a managed Wi-Fi network with minimal effort.

- Integration with Facebook (News - Alert) Wi-Fi enables small shops, stores and restaurants provide easy Internet connectivity while increasing traffic on their Facebook pages. Integrated AP controller technology enables users to manage multiple APs from a centralized user interface to deploy and expand a managed Wi-Fi network with minimal effort. One Year Free Security Services - The ZyWALL VPN Series comes with one year of free content filtering and Geo-Enforcer features to screen and block inappropriate content or traffic that might jeopardize network security or decrease productivity. Monitoring and controlling both incoming and outgoing network traffic provides clear network visibility to give businesses peace-of-mind.

- The ZyWALL VPN Series comes with one year of free content filtering and Geo-Enforcer features to screen and block inappropriate content or traffic that might jeopardize network security or decrease productivity. Monitoring and controlling both incoming and outgoing network traffic provides clear network visibility to give businesses peace-of-mind. Amazon VPC Integration - Integration with the Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) makes it easy for businesses to leverage cloud technology to migrate and secure valuable business assets in a protected cloud space and reduce overhead expenses.

- Integration with the Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) makes it easy for businesses to leverage cloud technology to migrate and secure valuable business assets in a protected cloud space and reduce overhead expenses. General Data Privacy Regulation Compliance - The ZyWALL VPN Firewalls are designed to help SMBs upgrade security and to protect business and customer data to comply with the EU's General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR) which goes into effect in May 2018. "The networking environment is becoming increasingly complex and threats to business networks are on the rise, creating new levels of risk and liabilities that could quickly and completely devastate a company, its partners and its customers," explained Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel. "Our new ZyWALL VPN Firewalls are designed to provide growing SMBs with the critical network protection and secure encrypted remote access they need at a price point that they can afford."

The Zyxel ZyWALL VPN Firewalls carry a limited lifetime hardware warranty, free 90-day basic technical support and free firmware upgrades with no support contracts. The ZyWALL VPN50, VPN100 and VPN300 VPN Firewalls are available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners at MSRPs of $499, $649 and $1,249 respectively. For more information on Zyxel and its families of connectivity solutions for homes and businesses, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. About Zyxel: Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for over 25 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE (News - Alert) , fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122005755/en/

