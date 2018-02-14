|
|[January 22, 2018]
New Evolution Digital eVUE-TV Experience Arrives to Customers Nationwide
Evolution Digital today announces the deployment of software upgrades
for its eVUE-TV® IP video service experience with upgraded features and
functionalities for both operators and their customers across the U.S.
Evolution Digital's acclaimed eVUE-TV, now deployed by operators
nationwide, allows cable and telecommunications operators to
cost-effectively add IP Video on Demand, IP Linear, Pay-Per-View and
network DVR to their systems.
Upgraded User Interface Features Now Available
eVUE-TV now features enhanced trick play, allowing customers to rewind
and fast-forward at customized speeds. The upgraded functionality also
features a visual representation of where the customer is seeking in the
video stream by displaying a screen capture of the scene, providing
customers ease-of-use when fast-forwarding or rewinding through any
given show, movie or event.
The upgraded experience also includes improved categorization of
content. Operators are able to manage programming into folders as they
see fit, optimizing search and navigation for customers. For adult
content, strengthened filtering automatically moves adult selections
into correct folders accessible via password-protected parental
controls. Further managed categorization features a new functionality
that automatically displays an HD title, if available, while removing
the SD program to avoid duplication, as well as offer the best available
definition of content.
"These upgraded features now available on our eVUE-TV platform offer
consumers an exceptional viewing experience," said Brent Smith,
president and chief technology officer. "eVUE-TV provides our operators
new opportunites to capture audiences who want to enjoy the best
television functionalities available in the industry. In the competitive
cable market, Evolution Digital strives to provide operators the tools
that consumers want in a TV viewing experience to help retain and
attract subscribers."
Enhanced eVUE-TV IP Video Back-Office
Evolution Digital's eVUE-TV now offers operators a new, state-of-the-art
platform operations console, a one-stop shop for provisioning and
managing Video on Demand storage and live linear content. The operations
console also enables device management for third-party devices.
Additionally, eVUE-TV's platform operations console provides operators
with a robust report generation and system monitoring tool for data
collection to provide deep insight into customer viewing habits to
better cater their products and services, creating opportunities to
generate higher revenue and increased profit margins.
"Our upgraded eVUE-TV back-office allows us to guide our operators in
delivering a unique and unrivaled system for cable and
telecommunications providers to easily manage their operations while
minimizing CAPEX and simplifying the allocation of resources," said
Smith. "By using Evolution Digital's new platform operations console,
operators can oversee live linear and Video on Demand activity through
categories, movie names, status of availability, program duration,
program codes, pricing and actions. Channel configuration has never been
easier, and it is our goal to assist operators in allocating their
resources cost-effectively and intelligently to generate new revenue
streams."
eVUE-TV is available on Evolution
Digital eBOX® IP Hybrid Set-Top Box and other third-party hardware.
To learn more about Evolution Digital's eVUE-TV platform, visit https://evolutiondigital.com/evue-tv/.
About Evolution Digital
Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of integrated IP hybrid
devices and IP video solutions for the global cable industry. Evolution
Digital takes an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace
the way viewers are consuming video. It has quickly become an innovator
in the era of OTT content and multi-stream households. Evolution Digital
provides integrated and managed content delivery across all devices in
the home, including managed set-top boxes, third-party streaming
devices, smart phones and tablets, subject to the operator's licensing
agreements. Evolution Digital was recently named one of Colorado's
fastest growing private companies by ColoradoBiz Magazine for its
second consecutive year. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.
