[January 22, 2018] New Quest Toad Solutions Simplify Data Preparation & Sharing Processes for Open Source Database Environments

Quest Software, a global systems management and security software provider, today announced three new updates to the Toad product family, including Toad Edge v1.2, Toad Data Point v4.3 and Toad Intelligence Central v4.3. The new release of Toad Edge simplifies the development and management of next-generation open source database platforms, with added support for MariaDB and MySQL instances running on Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure. Toad Data Point v4.3 and Toad Intelligence Central v4.3 feature several new capabilities designed to simplify and automate data preparation, visualization and provisioning for data analysts, regardless of data source or location, on-premises or in the cloud. Expanded Open Source (News - Alert) RDBMS Support Open source database management systems (OSDBMSes) are being implemented at a fast rate. According to the DB-Engines Ranking system, the popularity of open source systems increased from 35% five years ago to 47% today. The DB-Engines Ranking is a list of DBMS ranked by their current popularity that is updated monthly. Toad Edge is a lightweight, flexible and extensible commercial toolset designed to minimize the learning curve for developers and database administrators (DBAs) working in open-source relational database environments. Features like object and user management, query monitoring, schema compare and sync, database snapshots and data import/export make it easy to develop and manage open source relational database environments; while a Continuous Integration plug-in compatible with Jenkins, one of the leading DevOps automation servers, allows users to easily integrate database tasks with DevOps workflows. The newest release of Toad Edge v1.2 includes added support for multiple result sets and spatial data types. Support for MariaDB v10.1, in addition to MySQL instances running in Microsoft Azure, has also been added for greater platform flexibility. Enhanced Data Prep, Querying & Reporting for Analyst Teams Real-time access to data, whether on-premises or in the cloud, is paramount to business growth. Self-service data preparation has traditionally been at odds with IT data governance, auditability, and transparency requirements. The new Quest Toad capabilities deliver the self-service capabilities data analysts need for easy data preparation in secure and governed workflows - bridging the gap between IT teams and the business. Preparing, provisioning, analyzing and rporting on data has become an increasingly time-consuming and costly process due to the growing volume and complexity of data and data sources the average organization produces, processes, and consumes each day. With Toad Data Point and Toad Intelligence Central, Quest gives data analysts the one-two punch needed to simplify this process by providing limitless data connectivity, visual query building, data integration, and flexible import/export reporting. All of this is enabled via workflow automation across data platforms - from relational databases and non-database sources to non-SQL systems and the cloud. Featuring a re-architected pivot grid, expanded automation capabilities, and the ability to manage published items directly through a web browser, the enhanced Toad Data Point v4.3 and Toad Intelligence Central v4.3 make it even easier for analysts to prep and report on data across all of their database platforms and sources.

Key features and benefits for Toad Data Point v4.3 include: Re-architected pivot grid provides a much simpler workflow that allows analysts the ability to add calculated columns.

Enhanced Excel export capabilities enable the user to export data directly to an Excel Pivot table on demand or with automated actions.

Enhancements to dimensional viewer make it easier than ever to group, filter, aggregate, and pivot one query result set into multiple meaningful views. Key features and benefits of Toad Intelligence Central 4.3 include: Web console-based editing: Allows for simple and convenient revision of published and shared diagrams, visual queries, automation, SQL files and other artifacts.

New administrative health check reporting: Makes it simple for customers to manage Toad Intelligence Central deployments and ensure data integrity.

Dynamic cross-query enhancements: Increases the performance of Toad Intelligence Central and reduces response times for complex cross platform/database queries. "Today's IT teams - from DBAs to developers to data analysts - are facing a continuously shifting and unpredictable database management environment, making it difficult to manage both on-premises and heterogeneous, cloud-based databases that power their organizations business-critical applications," said Patrick O'Keeffe, Executive Director, Software Engineering, Quest Software (News - Alert) . "No one understands this better than Quest, and the new Toad product releases prepare database and data pros with the toolset needed to successfully manage their ever-changing database landscape." Availability & Additional Information Toad Edge v1.2 is generally available. For more information go here.

Toad Intelligence Central v4.3 is generally available. For more information go here.

Toad Data Point v4.3 is generally available. For more information go here. Join the Toad World community by registering here. About Quest Information Management Quest Information Management boasts a market leading portfolio of database management and performance monitoring solutions that support a variety of applications and database platforms, including Oracle (News - Alert) , SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Hadoop, DB2, and SAP/Sybase. Our easy-to-use products help organizations better manage, protect, and ensure optimal performance of mission critical workloads across multi-database environments - on premise and in the cloud - from a common view. Flagship products include: Toad, Foglight for Databases, Spotlight and SharePlex. About Quest Software Quest Software helps customers solve complex technology problems with simple solutions. At Quest, we believe the right technology eliminates the need to choose between efficiency and effectiveness. With Quest solutions, companies of all sizes can reduce the time and money spent on IT administration and security, so you have more time to focus on and invest in business innovation. Quest has more than 100,000 customers worldwide across its portfolio of software solutions spanning information management, data protection, endpoint systems management, identity and access management, and Microsoft platform management. For more information, visit www.quest.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122005160/en/

