|[January 22, 2018]
New Quest Toad Solutions Simplify Data Preparation & Sharing Processes for Open Source Database Environments
Quest Software, a global systems
management and security software provider, today announced three new
updates to the Toad product family, including Toad Edge v1.2, Toad Data
Point v4.3 and Toad Intelligence Central v4.3.
The new release of Toad Edge simplifies the development and management
of next-generation open source database platforms, with added support
for MariaDB and MySQL instances running on Microsoft Azure. Toad Data
Point v4.3 and Toad Intelligence Central v4.3 feature several new
capabilities designed to simplify and automate data preparation,
visualization and provisioning for data analysts, regardless of data
source or location, on-premises or in the cloud.
Expanded Open Source RDBMS Support
Open source database management systems (OSDBMSes) are being implemented
at a fast rate.
According to the DB-Engines Ranking system, the popularity of open
source systems increased from 35% five years ago to 47% today. The DB-Engines
Ranking is a list of DBMS ranked by their current popularity that is
updated monthly.
Toad Edge is a lightweight, flexible and extensible commercial toolset
designed to minimize the learning curve for developers and database
administrators (DBAs) working in open-source relational database
environments. Features like object and user management, query
monitoring, schema compare and sync, database snapshots and data
import/export make it easy to develop and manage open source relational
database environments; while a Continuous Integration plug-in compatible
with Jenkins, one of the leading DevOps automation servers, allows users
to easily integrate database tasks with DevOps workflows.
The newest release of Toad Edge v1.2 includes added support for multiple
result sets and spatial data types. Support for MariaDB v10.1, in
addition to MySQL instances running in Microsoft Azure, has also been
added for greater platform flexibility.
Enhanced Data Prep, Querying & Reporting for Analyst Teams
Real-time access to data, whether on-premises or in the cloud, is
paramount to business growth. Self-service data preparation has
traditionally been at odds with IT data governance, auditability, and
transparency requirements. The new Quest Toad capabilities deliver the
self-service capabilities data analysts need for easy data preparation
in secure and governed workflows - bridging the gap between IT teams and
the business.
Preparing, provisioning, analyzing and rporting on data has become an
increasingly time-consuming and costly process due to the growing volume
and complexity of data and data sources the average organization
produces, processes, and consumes each day.
With Toad Data Point and Toad Intelligence Central, Quest gives data
analysts the one-two punch needed to simplify this process by providing
limitless data connectivity, visual query building, data integration,
and flexible import/export reporting. All of this is enabled via
workflow automation across data platforms - from relational databases
and non-database sources to non-SQL systems and the cloud.
Featuring a re-architected pivot grid, expanded automation capabilities,
and the ability to manage published items directly through a web
browser, the enhanced Toad Data Point v4.3 and Toad Intelligence Central
v4.3 make it even easier for analysts to prep and report on data across
all of their database platforms and sources.
Key features and benefits for Toad Data Point v4.3 include:
-
Re-architected pivot grid provides a much simpler workflow that allows
analysts the ability to add calculated columns.
-
Enhanced Excel export capabilities enable the user to export data
directly to an Excel Pivot table on demand or with automated actions.
-
Enhancements to dimensional viewer make it easier than ever to group,
filter, aggregate, and pivot one query result set into multiple
meaningful views.
Key features and benefits of Toad Intelligence Central 4.3 include:
-
Web console-based editing: Allows for simple and convenient revision
of published and shared diagrams, visual queries, automation, SQL
files and other artifacts.
-
New administrative health check reporting: Makes it simple for
customers to manage Toad Intelligence Central deployments and ensure
data integrity.
-
Dynamic cross-query enhancements: Increases the performance of Toad
Intelligence Central and reduces response times for complex cross
platform/database queries.
"Today's IT teams - from DBAs to developers to data analysts - are
facing a continuously shifting and unpredictable database management
environment, making it difficult to manage both on-premises and
heterogeneous, cloud-based databases that power their organizations
business-critical applications," said Patrick O'Keeffe, Executive
Director, Software Engineering, Quest Software. "No one understands this
better than Quest, and the new Toad product releases prepare database
and data pros with the toolset needed to successfully manage their
ever-changing database landscape."
Availability & Additional Information
-
Toad Edge v1.2 is generally available. For more information go here.
-
Toad Intelligence Central v4.3 is generally available. For more
information go here.
-
Toad Data Point v4.3 is generally available. For more information go here.
Join the Toad World community by registering here.
About Quest Information Management
Quest Information Management boasts a market leading portfolio of
database management and performance monitoring solutions that support a
Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Hadoop, DB2, and SAP/Sybase. Our
Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Hadoop, DB2, and SAP/Sybase. Our
easy-to-use products help organizations better manage, protect, and
ensure optimal performance of mission critical workloads across
multi-database environments - on premise and in the cloud - from a
common view. Flagship products include: Toad, Foglight for Databases,
Spotlight and SharePlex.
About Quest Software
Quest Software helps customers solve complex technology problems with
simple solutions. At Quest, we believe the right technology eliminates
the need to choose between efficiency and effectiveness. With Quest
solutions, companies of all sizes can reduce the time and money spent on
IT administration and security, so you have more time to focus on and
invest in business innovation. Quest has more than 100,000 customers
worldwide across its portfolio of software solutions spanning
information management, data protection, endpoint systems management,
identity and access management, and Microsoft platform management. For
more information, visit www.quest.com.
