|[January 19, 2018]
New US Patent for Solidia Technologies' CO2-cured Concrete Advances Performance and Sustainability of Building Materials
The U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent for the structure of CO2-cured
Solidia Concrete™, advancing the performance and sustainability of
materials available to the global construction and materials industries.
Solidia Technologies® holds the exclusive licensing rights to
the patent, which is held by Rutgers
University, where the original generation of the material was
invented.
Solidia Concrete™ pavers. (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S.
Patent No. 9,868,667, "Bonding Element, Bonding Matrix and Composite
Material Having the Bonding Element and Method of Manufacturing
Thereof," covers the composition of matter of the non-hydraulic concrete.
"The hydrate bonds in conventional concrete can compromise that
material's strength and durability," explained Solidia Chief Technology
Officer Nicholas DeCristofaro, Ph.D. "With CO2-cured
concrete, bonding elements based on silica and calcium carbonate create
a wide range of attractive properties, including mechanical strength,
resistance to freeze-thaw deterioration, and resistance to sulfate
attack."
Solidia addresses the cement industry's goal of reducing its carbon
emissions, which contribute 3-5% of global CO2 pollution.
Solidia's processes start with an energy-saving, sustainable cement,
then cure concrete with CO2, reduce the carbon footprint of
cement and concrete up to 70%, and recycle 60 to 80% of thewater used
in production. Using the same raw materials and existing equipment as
traditional concretes, the resulting products are higher performing,
cost less to produce, and cure in less than 24 hours.
"Our next-generation concrete offers a competitive edge to the global
US$1 trillion concrete
and US$300 billion cement
markets, advancing profitability and sustainability in an industry that
needs both," said Solidia President and CEO Tom
Schuler.
Currently in commercialization for large- and small-scale applications,
the initial technology focus was on unreinforced precast applications,
including pavers and blocks. Solidia is now developing processes for
reinforced applications, including aerated concrete, railroad ties,
architectural panels and hollow core extrusions.
Solidia's patent estate includes over 200 patent applications worldwide,
with 32 issued and 14 scheduled. Investors include Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers, Bright
Capital, BASF,
BP,
LafargeHolcim,
Total
Energy Ventures, Air
Liquide, OGCI
Climate Investments, Bill
Joy and other private investors.
