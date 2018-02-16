|
New Global Leaders Join CDISC Board of Directors
The Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) today
announced Chris Decker and Pam Howard have joined its Board of Directors
to serve three-year terms, which began 1 January 2018.
Mr. Decker is Vice President, Life Sciences Practice at d-Wise, a
technology and process consulting company focused on empowering
innovation for a healthier world. He leads a large team of domain and
technical expertise, delivering clinical systems integration, standards
implementation, and adoption of technology within the clinical trial
lifecycle. Mr. Decker served on the PhUSE Board of Directors for four
years and, since 2005, as a volunteer across various CDISC teams,
including co-lead of the ADaM Training sub-team. In addition, he co-led
the creation and implementation of the FDA PhUSE Computational Sciences
Collaboration where he serves as FDA PhUSE Liaison and co-lead of the
PhUSE Computational Science Steering Committee.
Ms. Howard is Vice President, Biostatistics and Programming and Medical
Writing, at ICON. Prior to this role, she held a number of senior
positions within ICON, including VP of Data Management, VP of Clinical
Operations and Global Business Lead for Metrics and Process Improvement
Initiatives. Ms. Howard has always had an interest in standards, and has
actively promoted the application of standards, in particular, to
promote data-driven decision making, to increase the quality and
productivity of clinical projects, and decrease their costs.
"I am delighted Chris and Pam have joined our Board," said David
Bobbitt, President and CEO, CDISC. "Each brings valuable expertise in
clinical research and a steadfast dedication to the global adoptin of
standards, which will provide strategic direction to CDISC and help us
lay the foundation for a CDISC 2.0 Vision. We are grateful for their
service."
"Service on the CDISC Board is a commitment to the clinical research
community and to the discovery of new treatments," added Stephen Pyke,
Board Chair and Senior Vice President, Clinical Projects & Quantitative
Sciences at GlaxoSmithKline. "We could not be more pleased that Chris
and Pam are bringing their considerable knowledge and deep experience to
our Board. Together, we are making a difference, collaborating to unlock
cures."
Continuing Board members include Mr. Stephen Pyke (Chair),
GlaxoSmithKline; Dr. David Hardison (Past Chair), ConvergeHEALTH by
Deloitte; Dr. Charles Cooper, Becton Dickinson; Mr. David Evans,
Accenture (News - Alert); Dr. Masanori Fukushima, Kyoto University and Translational
Research Informatics Center; Ms. Margaret Keegan, Quintiles; Dr. Douglas
Peddicord, Washington Health Strategies; Mr. Steve Rosenberg, Oracle (News - Alert)
Health Sciences; Ms. Joyce Sensmeier, Healthcare Information and
Management Systems Society (HIMSS); Mr. John Speakman, New York
University; Dr. Hiromichi Shirasawa, Merck; Ms. Névine Zariffa,
AstraZeneca; Dr. Jonathan Zung, Covance.
ABOUT CDISC
CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that develops
data standards to foster smarter research and enable connections to
healthcare. CDISC standards allow data to speak the same
language, by providing common formats for data collection, data
sharing, and data analyses to make the most of the valuable information
offered by patients participating in research studies around the globe,
enabling researchers to discover new treatments, find breakthroughs, and
unlock cures. CDISC standards are required for regulatory submissions to
the US FDA and Japan PMDA, are endorsed by the China CFDA, and are
requested for use by the European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI).
The suite of CDISC standards is freely available on the CDISC
website.
CDISC is funded through the generous support of over 450 member
organizations from pharmaceutical, biotech, clinical research
organizations, regulatory agencies, academia, and healthcare, as well as
through grants, authorized CDISC Education courses, events, and
charitable contributions. To find out more about how to support CDISC
and get involved, please visit www.cdisc.org.
