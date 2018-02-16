|
New Instrument Lets Doctors View the Entire Eye with Unprecedented Level of Detail
Researchers have developed the first instrument that can provide a
detailed image of the entire eye. By incorporating a lens that changes
optical parameters in response to an electric current, the innovative
technology can produce higher quality images than currently available
and could make eye examinations faster and more comfortable for patients
by avoiding the need to undergo imaging with multiple instruments to
look at different areas of the eye.
"Diseases such as glaucoma affect both the front and back portions of
the eye," said Ireneusz Grulkowski, whose research team at Nicolaus
Copernicus University, Poland, worked with Pablo Artal's team at the Universidad
de Murcia, Spain to develop the new imaging system. "An instrument
that can examine the whole eye will improve the patient's experience
because they won't have to go through imaging with different devices. It
might also one day reduce the number of instruments - which can be quite
expensive - needed in an ophthalmology clinic."
In Optica,
The Optical Society's journal for high impact research, the researchers
show that their new optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system
can not only image both the front and the back of the eye, but can also
image the interfaces of the eye's vitreous gel with the retina and lens
with unprecedented detail. This new imaging capability could allow
scientists to better understand how the vitreous gel that fills the eye
interacts with the retina and why it can sometimes become detached with
aging.
"We also want to use our instrument to measure opacities in the eye's
crystal lens and the vitreous to better understand how various parts of
the eye affect the deterioration of vision," said Grulkowski. "We
believe that the ability to measure these opacities and other properties
of the eye that couldn't be examined before will open up many new
ophthalmology applications for OCT."
Increasing imaging depth
The new system is based on OCT, which is commonly used to acquire very
detailed, cross-sectional ophthalmology images. Most clinical
instruments are limited to imaging depths of 2 to 3 millimeters, and it
is difficult to switch between imaging the front and back portions of
the eye because the eye is composed of elements that bend the lght to
focus it onto the retina.
To overcome these challenges, the researchers used an electrically
tunable lens to build an OCT instrument that could focus light in a way
that enabled whole-eye imaging. Unlike standard glass or plastic lenses,
which have fixed parameters, the optical properties of an electrically
tunable lens can be dynamically controlled using an electric current.
The OCT system also incorporated a newly commercialized swept light
source - a laser that continuously changes wavelength very rapidly. The
wavelength-tunable laser improves the resolution and speed of OCT
compared to systems that use other light sources. The researchers
integrated high-speed electronics to achieve the imaging depth necessary
to enable whole eye imaging.
"We incorporated the electrically tunable lens into a custom-made system
that represents the latest generation of OCT technology," said
Grulkowski. "We set out to show that we could image both the front and
back of the eye without changing instruments. However, we were also able
to show that our instrument enhanced the image quality of the OCT
images."
The researchers used their new system to measure the anatomical
characteristics of the eyes of seven healthy people. Measurements
calculated using images from the new system correlated well with those
obtained with an ocular biometer, the standard clinical device used
today.
Next steps
The researchers are now working to optimize the instrument for imaging
of the entire vitreous gel, not just where it interfaces with the lens
and retina. The vitreous gel has not been studied intensively and is
difficult to image because it is highly transparent. The ability to
image the entire vitreous could allow OCT to be used to guide procedures
that involve the removal of the vitreous gel from the eye, which is
sometimes done to repair retinal detachment.
Although the laboratory version of the set-up is ready to use, further
steps will be taken to translate the technology to the clinic. The
scientists are focused on optimizing the scan areas and developing
processing tools for automatic measurement of the dimensions of the eye.
These improvements will enable advanced studies of the proposed scan
regimes on a group of patients with different types of opacification in
the eye.
This work was supported by the Polish
Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the European
Research Council and the European
Regional Development Fund.
