[January 18, 2018] New Women's Health Episode of Without a Scalpel Documentary Series Released On Demand!

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interventional Initiative (Oakland, CA) and Evolve Media Production (San Francisco, CA, and New York, NY) announce distribution of Episode 3: HYSTERical of Without a Scalpel on Amazon Video On Demand. Episode 3: HYSTERical takes place in Chicago, IL where three young women who have never even met have a common story and one that more than 7.5 million women in the US unknowingly share. Each woman has a unique story about how this condition is destroying her quality of life and challenging her trust in the healthcare system, doctors and insurance companies... until they meet a very dedicated doctor who has the skills to treat what no one else could. It seems they have finally found an answer until another obstacle arises. The first documentary series of its kind, Without a Scalpel offers an inside glimpse into a fascinating and innovative field of medicine where major diseases are tackled through a pinhole in the skin. This must see series follows the dramatic journeys of regular people whose lives are transformed by illness but restored by specialized doctors performing incredible, cutting-edge procedures… without a scalpel. Without a Scalpel also provides a rare look inside the lives of these dedicated doctors who specialize in a field called Interventional Radiology. Armed with x-ray vision and their sophisticated tools and fueled by an intense passion to help their patients, these doctors offer powerful alternatives to conventional treatments like surgery. Their minimally invasive techniques allow their patients to return to their lives sooner with simply a Band-Aid®. These cutting-edge treatments, called minimally invasive, image-guided procedures (MIIPs), can treat a wide range of diseases including cancer, stroke, aneurysms, infections, infertility, fibroids, and bleeding. But, what if you or a family member were ill but did not know about these treatment options? In fact, most people have never heard of MIIPs, even if one could save their life.

