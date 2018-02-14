[January 18, 2018] New virtual currency, Niobium Coin (NBC) will be the "fuel" of the world's first Exchange for business digital currencies

SAO PAULO, Jan. 18, 2018 /CNW/ -- A new member has just been added to the list of successful cryptocurrencies. Last Monday, January 15, 2018, crowdsale began for Niobium Coin (NBC), the first virtual currency of Austro-Brazilian origin, developed to raise funds for the new Business Virtual Currencies Exchange of São Paulo (BOMESP - Bolsa de moedas virtuais empresariais de São Paulo), which will operate globally, and be highly attractive to businesses of all sizes. To purchase niobium and participate in the ICO, just go to https://niobiumcoin.io/. Niobium has got everything it takes to be added to the list of the world's most desirable cryptocurrencies. This is because, in a decision without precedent in the domain of market regulatory agencies all over the world, the new cryptocurrency has been given a green light by Brazil's Securities Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários). This is no small thing: it's Brazil's equivalent of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The decision was announced at the beginning of 2018, when the CVM, which is associated with Brazil's Ministry of the Treasury, concluded that Niobium Coin (NBC) is not a security. "With the green liht from the Brazilian SEC, the expectation is that, when we launch the crowdsale of Niobium Coins, we will have an even greater demand starting now," exults BOMESP Director, Fernando Barrueco. Niobium was developed by the Niobium Foundation, an international non-profit organization made up of global authorities on virtual currencies. The new digital currency was formatted using the most cutting edge BlockChain technology available, Ethereum (ETH) smart contracts. "The idea is that any juridical person can raise funds through the issue of its own digital coins," explains Barrueco, who is also legal advisor of the Niobium Foundation. BOMESP has come to revolutionize ICOs all over the world, opening up hitherto unimagined space for small, medium and large firms whose financing for their projects is totally dependent on banks and capital markets.

Niobium will be able to be used for transactions and investments, enabling companies, associations, and even third sector organizations to participate in BOMESP issuing their own digital coins. This means that it will be the reference currency as well as the exchange currency for transactions conducted on the recently launched cryptocurrencies exchange. According to Barrueco, BOMESP will offer a cheap, fast, safe and reliable alternative for companies to finance themselves. The valuation of NIOBIUM will be governed by supply and demand. Upon issue, each Niobium will be worth 1/600 of an Ethereum (ETH). Thus, upon issue, it will be possible to buy 600 Niobiums with one Ethereum. About BOMESP - The first global exchange of business cryptocurrencies, the new Business Virtual Currencies Exchange of São Paulo (BOMESP - Bolsa de Moedas Virtuais Empresariais de São Paulo) is an initiative of the Niobium Foundation, and is scheduled to be fully up and running in the 3rd Quarter of 2018. To learn more, go to: http://bomesp.org/ About Niobium (NBC) - Niobium (NBC) is being issued to finance the development of BOMESP. It is the reference currency for the various cryptocurrencies traded on the platform, and is based on second generation BlockChain, using Ethereum smart contracts. To learn more, go to: https://niobiumcoin.io/ Information for the press: Key Press Com - Beatriz Marques Dias

bia@keypress.com.br

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-virtual-currency-niobium-coin-nbc-will-be-the-fuel-of-the-worlds-first-exchange-for-business-digital-currencies-300584485.html SOURCE BOMESP (Bolsa de Moedas Virtuais Empresariais de São Paulo) e Fundação Niobium

