|[January 18, 2018]
New Lighting mode coming to rekordbox™, to be released in February
Following the release of rekordbox ver 5.1 on 18th January
2018, the next version of our music management application, rekordbox,
will be available on 20th February 2018. The updated software
will bring new features to rekordbox dj including Lighting mode, which
enables you to easily sync lights with your music during a performance.
Using the advanced phrase analysis algorithm in rekordbox (ver 5.1),
Lighting mode automatically creates exciting lighting sequences in sync
with the tracks in your rekordbox library, drastically reducing
pre-performance preparation time. The information generated in Lighting
mode can be sent to any lighting fixture that supports DMX5121
via the RB-DMX1, a new dedicated DMX interface.
How to use Lighting mode
To control DMX512-supported
lighting fixtures using rekordbox dj, you need the dedicated DMX
interface, RB-DMX1.
The RB-DMX1 will be available from early March 2018 at an MAP of $349.
It comes with a bundled license key for our professional DJ performance
application rekordbox dj, worth $129.
Watch our
introduction video for Lighting mode or find
out more about the RB-DMX1, a new dedicated DMX interface.
1DMX512 is a communication protocol used for controlling
stage lighting equipment.
KEY FEATURES OF REKORDBOX LIGHTING MODE
1. Automatic creation of lighting patterns in
sync with your music
The newly developed phrase analysis
algorithm in rekordbox detects characteristics of each phrase in a
track. Effective lighting patterns are then automatically created in
perfect sync with the phrase information, minimizing the time you need
to prepare for a DJ and lighting performance.
2. Macro Mapping feature for easily customizing
lighting patterns
Easily customize lighting patterns by
simply selecting your favorite sequences from a wealth of pre-sets.
Select patterns intuitively from thumbnail images that visualize the
lighting fixture movement as well as the colors and tones of lighting
patterns. You can quickly edit your lighting performance to match the
atmosphere of the party and track requests.
3. Macro Editor feature for intuitively
editing lighting sequences
Fine-tune lighting patterns
by checking track analysis information such as waveforms and beatgrid.
While listening to the music, you can edit patterns manually using the
intuitive GUI.
4. Fixture Library for flexible lighting
fixture configuration
Using the lighting fixture library
from AtlaBase Ltd, Lighting mode supports DMX fixtures from a wide
variety of manufacturers. Create and save multiple lighting fixture
configurations using fixtures you've assigned in the rekordbox Fixture
Library. Lighting patterns are automatically recreated for each fixture
configuration, so you can easily change the configuration you want to
use according to the size and purpose of the event and venue. The
AtlaBase fixture library comprises more than 13,000 unique fixtures. In
the unlikely event that you can't find your fixture, simply post a
request in Pioneer DJ forum and the fixture will be added within a few
working days.
About AtlaBase
AtlaBase is the most complete database of
lighting fixtures and other products in the entertainment industry.
The
team behind AtlaBase comprises a group of professionals who've carefully
added data on thousands of items from almost every manufacturer around
the world. The company's mission is Dedicated Library Development &
Support.
Website: https://www.atlabase.com
Social
Media: https://www.facebook.com/atlabase/
KEY FEATURES OF THE RB-DMX1
When connected to a PC/Mac using a USB cable, the RB-DMX1 can control a
set of DMX512-supported lighting fixtures by converting information set
in Lighting mode to DMX512 protocol.
1. Compact, robust chassis
Take
the RB-DMX1 out on the road with confidence. The unit is compact,
portable and its seamless aluminum casing makes it highly robust, while
the extended edges protect the terminals.
2. Includes rekordbox dj license
The
RB-DMX1 comes with a bundled license key for our professional DJ
performance application rekordbox dj, so you can control digital tracks
stored on your computer. Combining the RB-DMX1 and rekordbox dj's
Lighting mode, you can create lighting performances in perfect sync with
your DJ performances.
RB-DMX1 Specifications
DMX channels
1universe (512 ch)
Input / Output terminals
DMX output terminal
XLR connector (3 pin) x 1
USB terminal
B type x 1
Power Supply
DC 5 V
Rated current
500 mA
Dimensions (W x D x H)
90.0 x 90.0 x 41.5 mm
Unit weight
0.3 kg (0.65 lb)
Accessories
USB cable x 1
Operating instructions (Warranty) x 1
License key card (rekordbox dj) x 1
rekordbox Specifications
Compatible OS
Mac
macOS High Sierra 10.13 (Updated to the latest version)
macOS Sierra 10.12 (Updated to the latest version)
OS X 10.11, 10.10 (Updated to the latest version)
Windows
Windows® 10, 8.1, 7 (the latest service pack)
CPU
Intel (News - Alert)® processor Core™ i7, i5, i3
Intel® processor Core™ 2 Duo 2.0 GHz or above
Memory
4 GB or more of RAM (News - Alert)
* Disclaimer: specifications and price are subject to change.
*
rekordbox is a registered trademark of Pioneer DJ Corporation.
*
Mac, OS X or macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US
and other countries.
* Windows is a registered trademark of
Microsoft (News - Alert) Corporation in the US and other countries.
* Intel and
Intel Core are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the US and
other countries.
* The names of companies, product names and
technology names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective
owners.
About Pioneer DJ
Pioneer DJ Americas, Inc. is the subsidiary
of Pioneer DJ Corporation responsible for sales and marketing in North,
Central, and South America. For more than 20 years, Pioneer DJ has been
a market leader in the design and production of innovative DJ equipment
and software. The company works closely with DJs and clubs to deliver
next generation products that inspire and shape the global dance music
community and has recently launched a new range of musical instruments
for production and live performances. Its portfolio includes brands such
as TORAIZ, Pioneer Professional Audio and Pioneer DJ Radio, as well as
social platforms KUVO and DJsounds. Pioneer DJ Corporation is
a privately held company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. The company
is led by Chairman Yoshiaki Ide, and CEO and President Akio Moriwaki.
Website: http://www.pioneerdj.com/
Stay
up to date: http://www.pioneerdj.com/news
USA Social Media:
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005423/en/
