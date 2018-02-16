[January 18, 2018] New Lighting mode coming to rekordbox™, to be released in February

Following the release of rekordbox ver 5.1 on 18th January 2018, the next version of our music management application, rekordbox, will be available on 20th February 2018. The updated software will bring new features to rekordbox dj including Lighting mode, which enables you to easily sync lights with your music during a performance. Using the advanced phrase analysis algorithm in rekordbox (ver 5.1), Lighting mode automatically creates exciting lighting sequences in sync with the tracks in your rekordbox library, drastically reducing pre-performance preparation time. The information generated in Lighting mode can be sent to any lighting fixture that supports DMX5121 via the RB-DMX1, a new dedicated DMX interface. How to use Lighting mode

To control DMX512-supported lighting fixtures using rekordbox dj, you need the dedicated DMX interface, RB-DMX1. The RB-DMX1 will be available from early March 2018 at an MAP of $349. It comes with a bundled license key for our professional DJ performance application rekordbox dj, worth $129. Watch our introduction video for Lighting mode or find out more about the RB-DMX1, a new dedicated DMX interface. 1DMX512 is a communication protocol used for controlling stage lighting equipment. KEY FEATURES OF REKORDBOX LIGHTING MODE 1. Automatic creation of lighting patterns in sync with your music

The newly developed phrase analysis algorithm in rekordbox detects characteristics of each phrase in a track. Effective lighting patterns are then automatically created in perfect sync with the phrase information, minimizing the time you need to prepare for a DJ and lighting performance. 2. Macro Mapping feature for easily customizing lighting patterns

Easily customize lighting patterns by simply selecting your favorite sequences from a wealth of pre-sets. Select patterns intuitively from thumbnail images that visualize the lighting fixture movement as well as the colors and tones of lighting patterns. You can quickly edit your lighting performance to match the atmosphere of the party and track requests. 3. Macro Editor feature for intuitively editing lighting sequences

Fine-tune lighting patterns by checking track analysis information such as waveforms and beatgrid. While listening to the music, you can edit patterns manually using the intuitive GUI. 4. Fixture Library for flexible lighting fixture configuration

Using the lighting fixture library from AtlaBase Ltd, Lighting mode supports DMX fixtures from a wide variety of manufacturers. Create and save multiple lighting fixture configurations using fixtures you've assigned in the rekordbox Fixture Library. Lighting patterns are automatically recreated for each fixture configuration, so you can easily change the configuration you want to use according to the size and purpose of the event and venue. The AtlaBase fixture library comprises more than 13,000 unique fixtures. In the unlikely event that you can't find your fixture, simply post a request in Pioneer DJ forum and the fixture will be added within a few working days. About AtlaBase

AtlaBase is the most complete database of lighting fixtures and other products in the entertainment industry.

The team behind AtlaBase comprises a group of professionals who've carefully added data on thousands of items from almost every manufacturer around the world. The company's mission is Dedicated Library Development & Support.

Website: https://www.atlabase.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/atlabase/ KEY FEATURES OF THE RB-DMX1 When connected to a PC/Mac using a USB cable, the RB-DMX1 can control a set of DMX512-supported lighting fixtures by converting information set in Lighting mode to DMX512 protocol. 1. Compact, robust chassis

Take the RB-DMX1 out on the road with confidence. The unit is compact, portable and its seamless aluminum casing makes it highly robust, while the extended edges protect the terminals. 2. Includes rekordbox dj license

The RB-DMX1 comes with a bundled license key for our professional DJ performance application rekordbox dj, so you can control digital tracks stored on your computer. Combining the RB-DMX1 and rekordbox dj's Lighting mode, you can create lighting performances in perfect sync with your DJ performances.



RB-DMX1 Specifications DMX channels 1universe (512 ch) Input / Output terminals DMX output terminal XLR connector (3 pin) x 1 USB terminal B type x 1 Power Supply DC 5 V Rated current 500 mA Dimensions (W x D x H) 90.0 x 90.0 x 41.5 mm Unit weight 0.3 kg (0.65 lb) Accessories USB cable x 1 Operating instructions (Warranty) x 1 License key card (rekordbox dj) x 1

rekordbox Specifications Compatible OS Mac macOS High Sierra 10.13 (Updated to the latest version) macOS Sierra 10.12 (Updated to the latest version) OS X 10.11, 10.10 (Updated to the latest version) Windows Windows® 10, 8.1, 7 (the latest service pack) CPU Intel (News - Alert) ® processor Core™ i7, i5, i3 Intel® processor Core™ 2 Duo 2.0 GHz or above Memory 4 GB or more of RAM (News - Alert) * Disclaimer: specifications and price are subject to change.

* rekordbox is a registered trademark of Pioneer DJ Corporation.

* Mac, OS X or macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries.

* Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft (News - Alert) Corporation in the US and other countries.

* Intel and Intel Core are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the US and other countries.

* The names of companies, product names and technology names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. About Pioneer DJ

Pioneer DJ Americas, Inc. is the subsidiary of Pioneer DJ Corporation responsible for sales and marketing in North, Central, and South America. For more than 20 years, Pioneer DJ has been a market leader in the design and production of innovative DJ equipment and software. The company works closely with DJs and clubs to deliver next generation products that inspire and shape the global dance music community and has recently launched a new range of musical instruments for production and live performances. Its portfolio includes brands such as TORAIZ, Pioneer Professional Audio and Pioneer DJ Radio, as well as social platforms KUVO and DJsounds. Pioneer DJ Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. The company is led by Chairman Yoshiaki Ide, and CEO and President Akio Moriwaki. Website: http://www.pioneerdj.com/

Stay up to date: http://www.pioneerdj.com/news USA Social Media: Facebook at facebook.com/PioneerDJUSA Facebook at facebook.com/PioneerDJUSAInstagram at instagram.com/PioneerDJUSA

Twitter (News - Alert) at twitter.com/PioneerDJ

YouTube (News - Alert) at youtube.com/pioneerdjglobal View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005423/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]