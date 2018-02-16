[January 18, 2018] New rekordbox Lyric Plus Pack Brings World's First Lyric Visualization in Sync with DJs' Tracks

We're releasing rekordbox ver 5.1, a new version of our music management software. The update enables a brand-new optional Plus Pack, rekordbox lyric, for displaying animated lyric visualizations when using the rekordbox dj Plus Pack. Since we released rekordbox video in 2016, we've continued to develop the video functionality within our performance software and, now, rekordbox lyric offers a brand-new form of expression. Its lyric visualization feature, co-developed with COTODAMA, enables you to display visualizations of track lyrics on the fly via monitors or projectors when using the rekordbox dj Plus Pack. Animations are created automatically by the software and you can customise them to create your preferred look. rekordbox lyric is the first DJ tool in the world to visualize the lyrics of songs being played.*1 How to use rekordbox lyric

Subscribe to one of the following plans available from 18th January 2018:



1. Lyric Plan ($6.90 per month) If you already own a rekordbox dj license, you can subscribe to this plan to use rekordbox lyric. 2. Premium Plan ($14.90 per month) In addition to rekordbox lyric, you'll get unlimited access to all the features and functions of rekordbox dj, rekordbox dvs, rekordbox video and RMX Effects.

30 day free trial of rekordbox dj

If you use the rekordbox dj trial version, you can try all Plus Packs including rekordbox lyric for 30 days. During the trial period, you can try rekordbox lyric's features using sample songs that can be downloaded through rekordbox. Find out more about the rekordbox Plus Packs and watch our rekordbox lyric introduction video. *1 First application service in the DJ application market (according to research conducted by Pioneer DJ Corporation, 11th January 2018).

* Lyric Plan and Premium Plan are available in limited countries only. Find out more.

* In some cases, lyric data may not be acquired from tracks.

* If you already subscribe to the current rekordbox plan (now known as Base Plan) and would like to subscribe to Premium Plan, you'll need to cancel your current subscription and take out a new subscription for Premium Plan. KEY FEATURES OF REKORDBOX LYRIC 1. Lyric visualization in sync with tracks

Thanks to COTODAMA's Lyric Sync Technology, the lyrics of the tracks you play are sent via your laptop's video output (HDMI, etc.) to a connected screen or projector. Just play music that's been pre-analysed by rekordbox and smooth, dynamic motion graphics based on the track's mood and structure will appear when rekordbox lyric is enabled. You can perform with your tracks normally (for example, adding FX) and the visualized lyrics will appear automatically. 2. Customizable visualized lyrics

You can change the tone and type of motion graphics generated by rekordbox lyric. And, with the flexibility to customize font colour and transparency of the background individually, you can create visuals on the fly to match the crowd's vibe. 3. Compatible with rekordbox video

Use rekordbox video with rekordbox lyric to apply its Transition FX to visualized lyrics and to layer lyrics over videos and images. By combining various elements using both Plus Packs, you can create unique visual performances to accompany your DJ sets. About Lyric Sync Technology

rekordbox lyric utilizes Lyric Sync Technology that automatically visualizes lyrics beautifully. Lyric data is acquired from the database of over 2.59 million songs provided by Sync Power Corporation. The music analysis technology of the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) automatically analyses the lyric data to determine the atmosphere and composition of the music, and its Expression Engine generates motion graphics for each song using the Morisawa font. rekordbox lyric Specifications Compatible OS Mac macOS High Sierra 10.13 (updated to the latest version) macOS Sierra 10.12 (updated to the latest version) OS X 10.11, 10.10 (updated to the latest version) Windows Windows® 10, 8.1, 7 (the latest service pack) CPU Intel (News - Alert) ® processor Core™ i7, i5, i3 Memory 4 GB or more of RAM * Disclaimer: specifications and price are subject to change.

Pioneer DJ Americas, Inc. is the subsidiary of Pioneer DJ Corporation responsible for sales and marketing in North, Central, and South America. For more than 20 years, Pioneer DJ has been a market leader in the design and production of innovative DJ equipment and software. The company works closely with DJs and clubs to deliver next generation products that inspire and shape the global dance music community and has recently launched a new range of musical instruments for production and live performances. Its portfolio includes brands such as TORAIZ, Pioneer Professional Audio and Pioneer DJ Radio, as well as social platforms KUVO and DJsounds. Pioneer DJ Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. The company is led by Chairman Yoshiaki Ide, and CEO and President Akio Moriwaki.

