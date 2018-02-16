|
|[January 18, 2018]
|
New rekordbox Lyric Plus Pack Brings World's First Lyric Visualization in Sync with DJs' Tracks
We're releasing rekordbox ver 5.1, a new version of our music management
software. The update enables a brand-new optional Plus Pack, rekordbox
lyric, for displaying animated lyric visualizations when using the
rekordbox dj Plus Pack.
Since we released rekordbox video in 2016, we've continued to develop
the video functionality within our performance software and, now,
rekordbox lyric offers a brand-new form of expression. Its lyric
visualization feature, co-developed with COTODAMA, enables you to
display visualizations of track lyrics on the fly via monitors or
projectors when using the rekordbox dj Plus Pack. Animations are created
automatically by the software and you can customise them to create your
preferred look. rekordbox lyric is the first DJ tool in the world to
visualize the lyrics of songs being played.*1
How to use rekordbox lyric
Subscribe to one of the following
plans available from 18th January 2018:
|
1.
|
|
|
Lyric Plan ($6.90 per month)
|
|
|
|
If you already own a rekordbox dj license, you can subscribe to this
plan to use rekordbox lyric.
|
2.
|
|
|
Premium Plan ($14.90 per month)
|
|
|
|
In addition to rekordbox lyric, you'll get unlimited access to all
the features and functions of rekordbox dj, rekordbox dvs, rekordbox
video and RMX Effects.
30 day free trial of rekordbox dj
If you use the rekordbox
dj trial version, you can try all Plus Packs including rekordbox lyric
for 30 days. During the trial period, you can try rekordbox lyric's
features using sample songs that can be downloaded through rekordbox.
Find
out more about the rekordbox Plus Packs and watch our
rekordbox lyric introduction
video.
*1 First application service in the DJ application market
(according to research conducted by Pioneer DJ Corporation, 11th January
2018).
* Lyric Plan and Premium Plan are available in limited
countries only. Find
out more.
* In some cases, lyric data may not be acquired from
tracks.
* If you already subscribe to the current rekordbox plan
(now known as Base Plan) and would like to subscribe to Premium Plan,
you'll need to cancel your current subscription and take out a new
subscription for Premium Plan.
KEY FEATURES OF REKORDBOX LYRIC
1. Lyric visualization in sync with
tracks
Thanks to COTODAMA's Lyric Sync Technology, the
lyrics of the tracks you play are sent via your laptop's video output
(HDMI, etc.) to a connected screen or projector. Just play music that's
been pre-analysed by rekordbox and smooth, dynamic motion graphics based
on the track's mood and structure will appear when rekordbox lyric is
enabled. You can perform with your tracks normally (for example, adding
FX) and the visualized lyrics will appear automatically.
2. Customizable visualized lyrics
You
can change the tone and type of motion graphics generated by rekordbox
lyric. And, with the flexibility to customize font colour and
transparency of the background individually, you can create visuals on
the fly to match the crowd's vibe.
3. Compatible with rekordbox video
Use
rekordbox video with rekordbox lyric to apply its Transition FX to
visualized lyrics and to layer lyrics over videos and images. By
combining various elements using both Plus Packs, you can create unique
visual performances to accompany your DJ sets.
About Lyric Sync Technology
rekordbox
lyric utilizes Lyric Sync Technology that automatically visualizes
lyrics beautifully. Lyric data is acquired from the database of over
2.59 million songs provided by Sync Power Corporation. The music
analysis technology of the National Institute of Advanced Industrial
Science and Technology (AIST) automatically analyses the lyric data to
determine the atmosphere and composition of the music, and its
Expression Engine generates motion graphics for each song using the
Morisawa font.
rekordbox lyric Specifications
|
Compatible OS
|
|
|
Mac
|
|
|
macOS High Sierra 10.13 (updated to the latest version)
macOS Sierra 10.12 (updated to the latest version)
OS X 10.11, 10.10 (updated to the latest version)
|
|
|
Windows
|
|
|
Windows® 10, 8.1, 7 (the latest service pack)
|
CPU
|
|
|
Intel (News - Alert)® processor Core™ i7, i5, i3
|
Memory
|
|
|
4 GB or more of RAM
* Disclaimer: specifications and price are subject to change.
*
rekordbox is a registered trademark of Pioneer DJ Corporation.
*
rekordbox lyric displays lyric information based on the license of
LyricFind.
* Mac, OS X or macOS are trademarks of Apple (News - Alert) Inc.,
registered in the US and other countries.
* Windows is a registered
trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the US and other countries.
*
Intel and Intel Core are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in
the US and other countries.
* The names of companies, product names
and technology names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their
respective owners.
About Pioneer DJ
Pioneer DJ Americas, Inc. is the subsidiary
of Pioneer DJ Corporation responsible for sales and marketing in North,
Central, and South America. For more than 20 years, Pioneer DJ has been
a market leader in the design and production of innovative DJ equipment
and software. The company works closely with DJs and clubs to deliver
next generation products that inspire and shape the global dance music
community and has recently launched a new range of musical instruments
for production and live performances. Its portfolio includes brands such
as TORAIZ, Pioneer Professional Audio and Pioneer DJ Radio, as well as
social platforms KUVO and DJsounds. Pioneer DJ Corporation is
a privately held company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. The company
is led by Chairman Yoshiaki Ide, and CEO and President Akio Moriwaki.
Website: http://www.pioneerdj.com/
Stay
up to date: http://www.pioneerdj.com/news
USA Social Media:
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005344/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]