|[January 17, 2018]
New Bullhorn Report: 75 Percent of Staffing and Recruiting Firms Anticipate Revenue Increases in 2018
Bullhorn®,
the cloud computing company that helps staffing and recruiting
organizations transform their businesses, found that 75 percent of
staffing and recruiting firms anticipated an increase in 2018 revenue
versus 2017 revenue, according to its "2018
North American Staffing & Recruiting Trends Report: The Industry's
Outlook for 2018." Overall, the report showed that staffing and
recruiting professionals remained optimistic for a successful 2018, as
they did for 2017, despite increasing concerns and emerging challenges
related to automation, digital staffing platforms, macroeconomics, and
politics.
Staffing firms identified their top three priorities for 2018 as
increasing profitability (45 percent), driving top-line revenue growth
(43 percent), and improving candidate sourcing (42 percent). Their next
five priorities represented operational strategies. These included:
improving the management of client relationships (27 percent), expanding
into new markets (26 percent), automating and accelerating recruiting
and placement processes (23 percent), engaging candidates and improving
the candidate experience (23 percent), and increasing employment brand
development and marketing (21 percent).
The survey also found that firms anticipated revenue growth with limited
margin expansion for 2018. A majority of staffing firms expected
increases in hiring needs (70 percent), billable hours (62 percent), and
temporary placements (59 percent) in 2018. On the other hand, a majority
of firms (about 55 percent) predicted that both bill rates and margins
would stay flat or decrease in 2018, and about half of respondents (49
percent) ranked pricing pressures and margin compressions as a top three
challenge.
Key findings include:
-
Promote or Replace-The Impact of Automation on Recruiting:
North American staffing firms identified automation as both a top
priority and a top challenge-23 percent of firms ranked automation as
a top priority and 36 percent marked it as a top challenge, signaling
more opportunities for improved adoption and utilization.
Additionally, 40 percent of respondents attributed automation's
greatest value to icreased efficiencies and the same percentage to
increased engagement. When asked if automation would create more jobs
or eliminate them in the staffing industry, respondents were split
down the middle-38 percent on each side and another 24 percent
undecided.
-
Friend or Foe-The Rise of Digital Staffing Platforms: Sixty-three
percent of respondents said they were unsure about how digital
staffing platforms such as Upwork, Shiftgig, Catalant, and others
would impact their business. However, 21 percent of respondents said
those platforms could help their business, compared to 16 percent who
thought they could hurt their operations. Sales teams were more
enthusiastic as 29 percent of respondents expressed positive opinions
about digital staffing platforms, seeing them as a potential source of
low-cost talent.
-
Confidence Levels Slip-The Concerns about Macroeconomic and
Political Factors: Examining broader macroeconomic and political
factors, 68 percent of respondents said they were very or somewhat
concerned about the rate of economic growth, and large portions
worried about healthcare policies and regulations (66 percent),
inflation (59 percent), restrictive labor policies (57 percent), and
the current administration (57 percent). Overall confidence levels for
industry performance have slipped, with one-third of respondents (33
percent) feeling more confident about the future heading into 2018,
compared to 38 percent last year.
-
More Technology, Less Expansion-The Planned Investments of Firms:
Staffing firms said they were planning to considerably boost their
technology investments, with 52 percent of firms anticipating an
increase, compared to 40 percent last year. About half of firms (49
percent) also said their operating budgets would increase in 2018, an
increase over last year's 43 percent. However, firms weren't planning
to focus as much on market expansion. With 26 percent of firms ranking
new market growth as a top priority-and far fewer interested in
acquisitions-only 28 percent expected to increase their number of
offices.
-
Text over Phone (News - Alert) and Email-The Communication Methods that Millennial
and Generation Z Candidates Demand: Staffing firms listed SMS
(text) messaging as the fastest-growing communication channel in 2018,
with 69 percent of firms expecting their usage to increase-especially
communicating with Millennial and Generation Z candidates.
-
Missed Opportunities in Referrals and Redeployments-The Importance
of Capturing Them: Referrals from existing candidates jumped to
the top of the list of single best talent sources this year-nearly 30
percent of respondents said referrals were the absolute best source of
high-quality talent. Twenty-six percent of staffing firms said they
placed less than 10 percent of candidates on their next assignment,
and half of respondents said they redeployed less than 25 percent of
candidates, indicating missed opportunities and missed revenue.
"The year 2018 holds tremendous opportunities for North American
staffing and recruiting firms as they look to continue growing their
businesses during a period of relatively strong economic growth," said
Gordon Burnes, Bullhorn's chief marketing officer. "While there are
long-term strategic decisions to be made, especially around automation
and digital staffing platforms, adoption of these new technologies has
been relatively slow, and staffing firms should feel encouraged about
the industry outlook for 2018 and prepare for another successful year."
Bullhorn's eighth annual North American Staffing & Recruiting Trends
Report is the result of a global survey conducted among 1,442 staffing
and recruiting professionals from Sept. 17, 2017 to Oct. 7, 2017. The
findings spotlight the industry's take on the current staffing
landscape-from financial forecasts and top priorities to persistent
challenges and emerging technologies.
To download the "2018 North American Staffing & Recruiting Trends
Report: The Industry's Outlook for 2018" for free, visit here.
