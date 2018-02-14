[January 17, 2018] New RANE Appointments Bring Wealth of Experience in Cyber, Compliance, and Security

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) announced today a number of appointments to help guide the growth of RANE’s community-based approach to risk management. RANE is an information and advisory company focused on managing enterprise risk and enabling better outcomes for its members.

Joining RANE as executive directors are Serina Vash, Executive Director of Governance, Risk & Compliance, and Matt Boccia, Executive Director of Expert Relations. Serina Vash, Executive Director, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Vash joins RANE from NYU Law School, where she was the executive director of the Program on Corporate Compliance and Enforcement. A seasoned former federal prosecutor and litigator, Vash brings with her two decades of practical experience and a passion for tackling the issue of deterring crime. Before joining NYU, Vash served for 12 years in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey. While at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vash supervised and prosecuted a wide range of federal crimes, including cases involving securities fraud, money laundering, structuring, organized crime and racketeering, cybercrime, national security, and other financial frauds. In 2010, Vash was named the first-ever chief of the Office’s General Crimes Unit. Vash also served as acting deputy chief of the Criminal Division, senior litigation counsel in both the Organized Crime/Gang Unit and the National Security Unit, and a member of the Office’s Trial Mentorship Program. Matt Boccia, Executive Director, Expert Relations

Boccia joins RANE from Global Guadian, where he was the chief operating officer offering comprehensive security and duty of care services to corporate and individual clients. He was responsible for oversight of firm-wide operations and client service delivery in over 75 countries and served as the president of the firm’s global medical evacuation division. Before that, Boccia spent ten years in federal law enforcement, serving as a Special Agent with both the Secret Service and FBI, where he was involved in a wide range of complex criminal investigations and physical security and protective assignments both domestically and abroad. At RANE, Boccia is responsible for the development and management of RANE’s expert risk network, including new expert recruitment, onboarding, engagement, and relationship management. In addition, RANE announced the appointment of Dan Wachtler as Senior Advisor, Cybersecurity, and James Holohan, Senior Director, Business Intelligence. Dan Wachtler joins RANE from his prior role as president of root9B Holdings, Inc., an advanced cybersecurity firm and creator of the first-ever commercial HUNT Model. Previously, he was CEO of global risk advisory and consulting firm, IPSA International. James Holohan is a 20-year-veteran of the NYPD and has conducted and supervised complex investigations involving financial fraud, stock price manipulation, money laundering, bribery and corruption, asset misappropriation, employee misconduct, and data breaches.





Access to a global network of credentialed risk experts and service providers “RANE subject matter experts provide actionable stewardship to proactively address and mitigate risk,” said Steve Roycroft, CEO of RANE. “Through strategic counsel and pragmatic advice, our experts have the deep knowledge and real-world experience that drive better outcomes for our clients’ most pressing risk challenges.” These in-house subject matter experts work with RANE’s network experts to deliver on a range of defined risk management programs for clients, including regulatory readiness and training, due diligence and investigations, and comprehensive offerings in cybersecurity, physical security, and enterprise safety. Together, they provide consultative support on preparing for these exposures in advance, in response, and in repair. RANE members benefit through improved situational awareness of risks and threats, efficient access to information and expertise, and more proactive and effective risk mitigation and preparation. To learn more about becoming a member of the RANE community, visit www.ranenetwork.com. Contact:

Tim Allik

508.310.3876

timallik@slotkincommunications.com

