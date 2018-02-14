[January 17, 2018] New Jersey Family magazine reveals the state's top parent-approved doctors and dentists

SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Family, the Garden State's leading parenting and lifestyle magazine and online destination, has released its highly-anticipated list of doctors and dentists parents recommend most. This year's list has 989 pediatric healthcare professionals who practice throughout New Jersey. This is the ninth year New Jersey Family has asked parents about the pediatricians, specialists, dentists and orthodontists in their kids' lives—the ones who go above and beyond to offer exceptional care. Every medical professional on the list was nominated by a parent sharing a real-life experience about an extraordinary doctor or dentist. There is no way to buy a spot on this coveted list and that's what makes it so valuable. What are parents saying about the doctors they've nominated? One mom thanked her family's therapist for helping her daughter weather countless stressful events to become who she is today—a thriving college student. Another wrote about her daughter's end stage renal disease. Her nephroloist came to almost every dialysis session, and even called on Christmas Eve to check on her. See the full list of New Jersey's Favorite Kids' Docs and find out which doctors got the most nominations. You can also search the list by location, name or speciality. Don't see a doctor you love on the list? Find out how to nominate him or her for next year. For 28 years, New Jersey Family has been the #1 trusted authority on what to do, where to go and where to raise a family for more than half a million parents in New Jersey. We know what families in the Garden State need to live happier, healthier, more involved lives – and we deliver it. Find us at njfamily.com.

