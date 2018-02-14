[January 17, 2018] New Aragon Research Report Recognizes Intelledox as Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Innovator

A leading analyst firm has named Intelledox as an Innovator in its updated analysis of Digital Transaction Management (DTM) technology providers. The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management evaluates 16 major providers in the DTM market, which is seeing rapid expansion as organizations attempt to move faster and eliminate paper-based processes. With more than 15 million users across the globe, Intelledox is a leader in digital transformation solutions. The company's low-code software platform, Infiniti, uses a data-driven approach to help organizations rapidly develop and deliver mobile-ready applications to simplify and improve customer acquisition, onboarding and service. Aragon further named Intelledox a Hot Vendor for DTM in 2016. Even now at the start of 2018, less than 30 percent of all document processes are fully digital inside enterprises, according to the report. "The sheer volume of paper transactions that exist today, combined with the need for increased security and compliance, sustainability, and an improved customer experience, means that DTM is poised for growth," the report says. Intelledox empowers organizations to increase tranaction speed by transforming how they collect and process information with next-generation forms and experience-driven workflow, along with on demand personalized communications. The new report calls out Intelledox for its journey-based system, advanced analytics and partnership with DocuSign for digital signatures. "We expect others to follow suit with the Workflow and Content Automation journey approach that Intelledox has pioneered," says Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. "When you consider digital disruption, it's easy to see customers want something different. And we're passionate about helping enterprises reimagine their core front-office processes to build a real competitive advantage," said Neal Keene, executive vice president of strategy. "We're happy to gain this kind of recognition and believe it demonstrates Intelledox's commitment to innovation and customer success."

Join Us for Webinar with Digital Insurance February 22 Intelledox will be discussing DTM trends with Digital Insurance magazine in a webinar titled "Reinventing customer onramps: How to simplify digital engagement" scheduled for February 22 at 2:00 pm Eastern time. Register: http://link.intelledox.com/digins-feb22. About Aragon Research Aragon Research is the newest technology research and advisory firm. Aragon delivers high impact advisory, interactive research and consulting services to provide enterprises the insight they need to help them make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit http://www.aragonresearch.com. Aragon Research Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind. About Intelledox Today's customers demand efficient and intuitive digital experiences and Intelledox delivers. Through its solution-ready Infiniti platform, Intelledox enables customer-focused businesses and governments to transform customer interactions into adaptive digital journeys, from acquisition to onboarding to service. With North American Headquarters located in Dallas, Texas, Intelledox has offices in New York, Toronto, London, Singapore, Sydney and global headquarters in Canberra, Australia. More than 140+ global customers and millions users trust the Infiniti platform. Learn how Intelledox Infiniti uniquely combines next-generation forms, experience-driven workflow and on-demand, customer communications management at http://www.intelledox.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005404/en/

