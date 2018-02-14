|
|[January 17, 2018]
New Aragon Research Report Recognizes Intelledox as Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Innovator
A leading analyst firm has named Intelledox
as an Innovator in its updated analysis of Digital Transaction
Management (DTM) technology providers. The Aragon
Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management evaluates
16 major providers in the DTM market, which is seeing rapid expansion as
organizations attempt to move faster and eliminate paper-based processes.
With more than 15 million users across the globe, Intelledox is a leader
in digital transformation solutions. The company's low-code software
platform, Infiniti, uses a data-driven approach to help organizations
rapidly develop and deliver mobile-ready applications to simplify and
improve customer acquisition, onboarding and service. Aragon further
named Intelledox
a Hot Vendor for DTM in 2016.
Even now at the start of 2018, less than 30 percent of all document
processes are fully digital inside enterprises, according to the report.
"The sheer volume of paper transactions that exist today, combined with
the need for increased security and compliance, sustainability, and an
improved customer experience, means that DTM is poised for growth," the
report says.
Intelledox empowers organizations to increase tranaction speed by
transforming how they collect and process information with
next-generation forms and experience-driven workflow, along with on
demand personalized communications.
The new report calls out Intelledox for its journey-based system,
advanced analytics and partnership with DocuSign for digital signatures.
"We expect others to follow suit with the Workflow and Content
Automation journey approach that Intelledox has pioneered," says Jim
Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research.
"When you consider digital disruption, it's easy to see customers want
something different. And we're passionate about helping enterprises
reimagine their core front-office processes to build a real competitive
advantage," said Neal Keene, executive vice president of strategy.
"We're happy to gain this kind of recognition and believe it
demonstrates Intelledox's commitment to innovation and customer success."
Join Us for Webinar with Digital Insurance February 22
Intelledox will be discussing DTM trends with Digital Insurance magazine
in a webinar titled "Reinventing customer onramps: How to simplify
digital engagement" scheduled for February 22 at 2:00 pm Eastern time.
Register: http://link.intelledox.com/digins-feb22.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research is the newest technology research and advisory firm.
Aragon delivers high impact advisory, interactive research and
consulting services to provide enterprises the insight they need to help
them make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research
serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran
analysts. For more information, visit http://www.aragonresearch.com.
Aragon Research Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or
their products or services that are referenced in its research
publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are
rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions
of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be
construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research
publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without
warranty of any kind.
About Intelledox
Today's customers demand efficient and intuitive digital experiences and
Intelledox delivers. Through its solution-ready Infiniti platform,
Intelledox enables customer-focused businesses and governments to
transform customer interactions into adaptive digital journeys, from
acquisition to onboarding to service. With North American Headquarters
located in Dallas, Texas, Intelledox has offices in New York, Toronto,
London, Singapore, Sydney and global headquarters in Canberra,
Australia. More than 140+ global customers and millions users trust the
Infiniti platform. Learn how Intelledox Infiniti uniquely combines
next-generation forms, experience-driven workflow and on-demand,
customer communications management at http://www.intelledox.com.
