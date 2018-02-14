[January 16, 2018] New GLOBAL GOALSCAST Profiles Bold Individuals Taking on the World's Most Pressing Challenges, Including Migration, Gender Equality, Education, Climate Change

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new podcast, launched today on Apple Podcasts, brings listeners compelling stories of people who are tackling urgent global issues including extreme poverty and climate change and creating sustainable growth that doesn't steal from future generations. Co-hosted by Claudia Romo Edelman and Edie Lush, Global GoalsCast focuses on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals – known as the Global Goals. Signed by 193 countries in 2015, the Goals have specific targets to achieve a more prosperous, peaceful and sustainable world by the year 2030. The mission of the podcast is to mobilize a global audience of millennials to learn about the Global Goals, get involved and shape their own futures. Achieving the 17 Global Goals will require greater collaboration and ooperation than any previous effort in history. "Our job in Global GoalsCast is to tell the stories of one of the most remarkable combined efforts in human history," says Romo Edelman, a special adviser for UNICEF and expert on marketing for social causes. The episode "Journey Across Antarctica: the Swans and Climate Change," (Jan. 21) profiles father-and-son explorer team of Robert and Barney Swan, who embarked on a 600-mile, eight-week expedition to the South Pole using only renewable energy.

An episode on education features Jeanette Monosoff-Haley, a Mumbai-based organizer working to support the education of some of the poorest children in India (Jan. 17) through efforts like finding textbooks, uniforms and even a girl's toilet. "Improving access to education may be the single most powerful step the world can take to improve not only girls' lives but the lives of their families and the economies of countries," says Lush, executive editor of Hub Culture and a prominent business journalist and communications coach. Global GoalsCast has a global reach of more than 100 million people and will feature Will.i.am, Malala, William Lacy, Louise Arbor and President Obama. It will also introduce listeners to new, authentic voices such as Dali (16) and Fin (14), from clothing company, Nalu, who are creating alternative ways to provide education access to all. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-global-goalscast-profiles-bold-individuals-taking-on-the-worlds-most-pressing-challenges-including-migration-gender-equality-education-climate-change-300583719.html SOURCE Global GoalsCast

