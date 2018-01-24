[January 16, 2018] New Guide From Snappy Kraken Gives Financial Advisors 102 Ways to Surprise and Delight Their Clients

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals personalize, automate, and track marketing campaigns and business processes, has created a guide called 102 Ways to Surprise and Delight Your Clients. This valuable resource is available free of charge. "This guide gives advisers practical and personal ways to connect with clients to make an amazing new year," said Snappy Kraken CEO and co-founder, Robert Sofia. "Let me paraphrase Tony Robbins: success in business is about falling in love with your clients. Not your practice. Not your methods. Not yourself. Fall in love with your clients. What does that mean? It means you have to focus on their needs. You have to meet those needs. And you should surprise and delight them along the way. "Not only is this guide free, there's nothing to sign up for. No extra steps. In a single click, you'll get access to a bunch of ideas to help you surprise and delight your clients all year. We hope the financial advisers who download the guide will put a couple of these ideas into action and do them well. If they do that, they'll create the kind of experience that makes it super easy for clients to fall in love with them and their business philosophy." To download 102 Ways to Surprise and Delight Your Clients,click this link. CONNECTING WITH CLIENTS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD Snappy Kraken will be one of the featured technologies on Jan. 21, 2018 at the Inside ETFs conference in Hollywood, Florida, as part of the ETF University and Advisor Accelerator. In a presentation titled, Differentiating Your Practice: The Coolest Ideas in Advisor Technology … New Tools That Will Change Your Business Forever, the conference is showcasing the best new tools, apps and software out there to help advisers grow business. "I'll share how advisers can build a better business immediately," said Sofia. "Come and hear me share more about connecting with right fit clients in the digital world."

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN Snappy Kraken is a SaaS marketing solution that helps financial advisers personalize, automate, and track marketing campaigns and business processes. Users can choose from a number of ready-made campaigns, each containing combinations of professionally designed and written email drip series, social media posts, ads and more. Clicks, opens and shares are managed and tracked from within a single dashboard. Snappy Kraken, which took first place in the FinTech Startup Competition hosted by the XY Planning Network in September 2016, is led by industry veteran and practice management consultant Robert Sofia (www.RobertSofia.com). Get started for free and learn more about Snappy Kraken at: www.SnappyKraken.com. Media Contact:

