[January 16, 2018] New Web Platform Connects Higher Education Leaders, Drives Implementation of Proven College Completion Strategies

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Complete College America has unveiled a cutting-edge web platform designed to connect higher education leaders and advocates, provide clear resources and guidance for implementation of proven college completion strategies, and spotlight results as states, systems and institutions from around the country boost college completion rates and close achievement gaps. "This is far more than a website. We have created an information and networking hub that will help drive efforts to graduate more students and ultimately help them achieve their dreams," said Complete College America President Tom Sugar. "Our organization is focused on action and results, and this platform is no exception. It accelerates the work of our 44-member Alliance and supports higher education leaders from around the country as they take deliberate action to better serve all students." The new platform expands the use and versatility of data, pulling from the organization's Common College Completion Metrics, which include graduation rates, time to degree, credit accumulation, and entry-level course completion metrics, among others. The available national and state-based data cn also be broken down by race, income level, age, gender and enrollment status to provide a clearer benchmark of college success and empower efforts to close achievement gaps. Data is available throughout the entire platform and can be viewed as a collection of modules on CCA's Data Dashboard. Additionally, the platform provides dynamic implementation guides for each of Complete College America's Game Changer strategies – evidence-based interventions such as 15 to Finish, Math Pathways, Corequisite Support and the Momentum Year - that are designed to significantly boost student success and college completion. Each implementation guide provides step-by-step information to take strategies from idea to action, including regularly updated resources and templates and access to leading architects of the initiatives from around the country. Visitors to the platform are also able to create individual profiles, sharing information on their role in higher education and the strategies in which they are interested. This information is used to curate personalized collections of resources, peer groups and subject matter experts to streamline implementation efforts. Profiles are also available for each member of CCA's Alliance of states, systems and institutional consortia, highlighting their work and team members.

To access the new platform, visit completecollege.org.

