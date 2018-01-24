New IDC MarketScape Evaluates Internet of Things Platform Providers

International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced the publication of a new report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide IoT Platforms (Device and Network Connectivity Providers) 2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US43434417), which provides an in-depth analysis of companies that provide cellular connectivity management and/or other capabilities such as device management for the Internet of Things (IoT).

In IDC's (News - Alert) view, an IoT platform is a commercial software product that offers some combination of the following capabilities: management of IoT endpoints and connectivity; access, ingestion, and processing of IoT data; visualization and analysis of IoT data; and IoT application development and integration tools. This IDC MarketScape focuses on the strategies of vendors that have strength in the connectivity layer of the platform and are building additional application enablement services upon that connectivity layer. An additional in-depth analysis of IoT platform providers can be found in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide IoT Platforms (Software Vendors) 2017 Assessment (Doc #US42033517).

The 11 vendors evaluated in this IDC MarketScape are AT&T, Cisco, Ericsson (News - Alert) , Huawei, Orange Business Services, Particle, Sierra Wireless, Telefonica, Telit, Verizon, and Vodafone.

"As the IoT platform market matures, a segment of the vendor landscape is beginning to evolve connectivity management-based offerings into broader application enablement platforms," said IDC's Stacy Crook, research director with IDC's IoT Ecosystem and Trends Research Practice. "The challenge is to target the right opportunities and cultivate the optimal go-to-market strategy in a market rife with competition for developers and partners."

The research revealed that technology buyers should consider the following points when evaluating IoT platform connectivity providers:

Types of connectivity required for their specific use case

Geographic requirements and associated coverage

Data plan costs for connectivity

Device types that will need to be supported

Data types that will be gathered, processed, and analyzed

API access to platform capabilities

For more information about this IDC MarketScape, contact Stacy Crook at scrook@idc.com.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a transparent foundation to allow companies to independently compare the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data, and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter (News - Alert) at @IDC and LinkedIn.

