|[January 16, 2018]
New IDC MarketScape Evaluates Internet of Things Platform Providers
International Data Corporation (IDC)
today announced the publication of a new report, IDC
MarketScape: Worldwide IoT Platforms (Device and Network Connectivity
Providers) 2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US43434417), which
provides an in-depth analysis of companies that provide cellular
connectivity management and/or other capabilities such as device
management for the Internet of Things (IoT).
In IDC's (News - Alert) view, an IoT platform is a commercial software product that
offers some combination of the following capabilities: management of IoT
endpoints and connectivity; access, ingestion, and processing of IoT
data; visualization and analysis of IoT data; and IoT application
development and integration tools. This IDC MarketScape focuses on the
strategies of vendors that have strength in the connectivity layer of
the platform and are building additional application enablement services
upon that connectivity layer. An additional in-depth analysis of IoT
platform providers can be found in IDC
MarketScape: Worldwide IoT Platforms (Software Vendors) 2017 Assessment
(Doc #US42033517).
The 11 vendors evaluated in this IDC MarketScape are AT&T, Cisco,
Ericsson (News - Alert), Huawei, Orange Business Services, Particle, Sierra Wireless,
Telefonica, Telit, Verizon, and Vodafone.
"As the IoT platform market matures, a segment of the vendor landscape
is beginning to evolve connectivity management-based offerings into
broader application enablement platforms," said IDC's Stacy
Crook, research director with IDC's IoT
Ecosystem and Trends Research Practice. "The challenge is to target
the right opportunities and cultivate the optimal go-to-market strategy
in a market rife with competition for developers and partners."
The research revealed that technology buyers should consider the
following points when evaluating IoT platform connectivity providers:
-
Types of connectivity required for their specific use case
-
Geographic requirements and associated coverage
-
Data plan costs for connectivity
-
Device types that will need to be supported
-
Data types that will be gathered, processed, and analyzed
-
API access to platform capabilities
For more information about this IDC MarketScape, contact Stacy Crook at scrook@idc.com.
About IDC MarketScape
The IDC
MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview
of the competitive fitness of IT, telecommunications, or
industry-specific suppliers in a given market. The research methodology
utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and
quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of
each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a
clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities
and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT,
telecommunications, or industry-specific vendors can be meaningfully
compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a
transparent foundation to allow companies to independently compare the
strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data, and marketing services company that
activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
