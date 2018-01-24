ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Threat for Canadian Mattress Retailers as Novosbed Takes Another Step into Master Bedroom
[January 16, 2018]

Edmonton-based Novosbed has launched Logan & Cove, a new online-only, master bedroom quality pillow-top mattress

EDMONTON, Jan. 16, 2018 /CNW/ - In response to growing demand from customers seeking the convenience of online shopping for their master bedrooms, Novosbed has launched Logan & Cove, the first luxury spring and foam pillow-top mattress sold exclusively online, and without showrooms.

Logan & Cove by Novosbed logo. (CNW Group/Novosbed Inc.)

In the last three years, online mattress brands have taken substantial market share away from conventional brick-and-mortar retailers. Some analysts estimate that 11.2% of all mattress sales will be online in 2018. Surprisingly, this disruption has occurred even as the majority of online mattress brands focus on specialty foam mattresses, a historically small part of the market. Logan & Cove, the first luxury spring mattress sold exclusively online in Canada, could mark a tipping point for the Canadian mattress industry.

"We've spent almost a decadefixing a broken business model rife with middlemen, high prices, gimmicks, and generally poor customer service. Canadian consumers are definitely waking up to the fact that there is a better way," says Sam Prochazka, Co-founder and CEO of Novosbed, the company behind Logan & Cove. "We're excited to be taking another step into the master bedroom with the Logan & Cove luxury pillow-top mattress."

Working directly with leading manufacturers throughout Canada, Novosbed is able to sell the Logan & Cove mattress at a price substantially lower than conventional retailers, including Sleep Country (TSX: ZZZ). "There is no getting away from the reality that showrooms and commission-driven sales people are expensive. Selling a luxury mattress for considerably less is achievable when you remove these costs."

Logan & Cove meets the modernised expectations of Canadian consumers by removing the inconvenience, improving the mattress buying experience, and focusing on world-class customer care. "We aim to design elegant, modernised, and simplified solutions for Canadian consumers. Luxury is more than just the purchase, it's the full experience," explains Sam.


The Logan & Cove mattress is available for purchase at the following price points:

  • Twin: C$799
  • Twin XL: C$849
  • Full: C$899
  • Queen: C$999
  • King: C$1,149
  • California King: C$1,149

About Logan & Cove:
Logan & Cove is Canada's best-priced luxury mattress, founded by Novosbed co-founders Sam and Andrew Prochazka. Logan & Cove is the third brand to sit underneath the Novosbed name, following the successful launch of the mid-market Douglas in 2017. Novosbed is the pioneer of the 120-night trial and largest online-only mattress company in Canada, having sold tens-of-thousands of mattresses. Novosbed saw its business double in 2017, and is now one of the largest e-commerce companies in Alberta.

Learn more at www.loganandcove.ca

Image of the Logan & Cove luxury pillow-top mattress. (CNW Group/Novosbed Inc.)

SOURCE Novosbed Inc.


