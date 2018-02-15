[January 15, 2018] New Sitecore Experience Commerce™ 9 Allows Brands to Individualize the End-to-End Customer Experience

NEW YORK and SAUSALITO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in experience management software, today announced Sitecore Experience Commerce 9 at NRF 2018: Retail's Big Show. The latest version of Sitecore's commerce solution is the only cloud-enabled platform that natively integrates content and commerce so brands can fully personalize and individualize the end-to-end shopping experience before, during, and after the transaction. According to recent research, up to 86 percent of customers see personalization as a critical factor when making a purchase, yet a third of brands admit they lack the tools and skills needed to properly provide the experience customers desire. Tracking ahead of industry trends, Sitecore completely modernized its commerce platform to blend content, commerce, and contextual intelligence as well as introduced easier-to-use, faster business tools unified in one view. "Experience Commerce 9 is further evidence of our commitment to create the best shopping experience for consumers and boost ROI for brands," said Mark Frost, Sitecore Chief Executive Officer. "Because we are the only platform that continuously learns from the customer journey across all touch points, we are uniquely positioned to turn every interaction into a relevant experience and help brands build lifelong relationships with their customers." As a highly extensible platform built on the latest ASP.NET Core 2.0 technology, Sitecore Experience Commerce 9 delivers business opportunity for Sitecore partners and developers, who can extend functionality, build their own plug-ins, or leverage third-party plug-ins for added customer benefit. Other notable features include: Faster time to market : Sitecore® Experience Accelerator (SXA) Storefront includes 40+ commerce-specific components that can be dragged and dropped onto a page. This allows brands to speed development and deployment of e-commere storefronts through either Microsoft Azure PaaS or on-premises installations.

: Sitecore® Experience Accelerator (SXA) Storefront includes 40+ commerce-specific components that can be dragged and dropped onto a page. This allows brands to speed development and deployment of e-commere storefronts through either Microsoft Azure PaaS or on-premises installations. Inventory management: Includes support for online-to-offline commerce via allocations; ability to manage multi-store, multi-warehouse, and multi-site inventories; track shipments; support multiple currencies; and notify users of expiring or sufficient inventory thresholds.

Includes support for online-to-offline commerce via allocations; ability to manage multi-store, multi-warehouse, and multi-site inventories; track shipments; support multiple currencies; and notify users of expiring or sufficient inventory thresholds. Catalog management: Incorporates a user-friendly catalog experience that encompasses new features such as a global product list and a new generalized default schema.

Incorporates a user-friendly catalog experience that encompasses new features such as a global product list and a new generalized default schema. New migration tools: Two new migration tools allow legacy Commerce Server users to import catalogs and customer profiles from any other source and automatically convert them for use in Sitecore Experience Commerce.

Two new migration tools allow legacy Commerce Server users to import catalogs and customer profiles from any other source and automatically convert them for use in Sitecore Experience Commerce. New user-generated content integration: the Stackla for Sitecore UGC Connector provides unmatched integration with Sitecore Experience Commerce, allowing brands to dynamically display user-generated content across web content, e-commerce sites, and beyond.

the Stackla for Sitecore UGC Connector provides unmatched integration with Sitecore Experience Commerce, allowing brands to dynamically display user-generated content across web content, e-commerce sites, and beyond. Flexible deployment and licensing options : Sitecore Experience Commerce 9 supports Azure PaaS, IaaS, or on-premise deployments and is available through subscription or perpetual licenses.

: Sitecore Experience Commerce 9 supports Azure PaaS, IaaS, or on-premise deployments and is available through subscription or perpetual licenses. Secure and scalable deployment: Sitecore and technology service provider Rackspace have partnered to deliver best-in-class commerce managed cloud services. Sitecore Experience Commerce customers can now benefit from Rackspace's optimized, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure—as well as their industry-acclaimed choice of support and services, responsiveness, and expertise in e-commerce. "Many brands are challenged with content and commerce platforms that are disconnected and, consequently, are denied the rich customer insights that drive personalization," said Jon Panella , GVP, Global Commerce Strategy at SapientRazorfish, a Sitecore Platinum Solution Partner with over nine years of Sitecore experience and more than 150 Sitecore implementations. "These disconnects result in a disjointed, impersonal customer experience. The consistently innovative, integrated solutions from Sitecore allow us to help our clients deliver truly personalized experiences throughout the purchase cycle, regardless of channel." Schedule a demo with Sitecore to learn more about Sitecore Experience Commerce 9 today at www.sitecore.net.

