[January 10, 2018] New Horizons Launches New Center for Leadership and Development Program

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers announces the launch of the new Center for Leadership and Development program, a multi-curricula suite of courses designed for the business professional in any department, centering on personal and professional growth courses that will drive noticeable effectiveness for both individuals and teams. "Your success begins with your professional development, and our new Center for Leadership and Development program will help you reach your objectives," said Shelley Morris, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of New Horizons. "We want to be your partner, one that will be with you and the members of your organization throughout the entire arc of their careers." The Center for Leadership and Development includes: Leadership and Professional Development

Human Resource Management

Business Analysis

Project Management

IT Service Management Courses for leadership and development were designed to empower professionals to exceed beyond their specificbusiness goals, building on personal strengths and solidifying knowledge that drives them to succeed. These courses will focus on the practical expertise that you need to further develop team members and organizations, enhancing proficiency in key areas. The leadership and development courses sit at the core of this program, providing complete training for those acquiring the practical skills in the areas of human resource management, business analysis, project management, IT service management, and even for IT Professionals seeking to enhance their careers by building the personal development competencies. The Learning & Performance Institute ( LPI (News - Alert) ), a leading authority in learning efficacy (or the "demonstrable impact of learning on individual and organizational performance"), recently awarded New Horizons Computer Learning Centers its highest designation of "Excellent." This comes as a result of a rigorous assessment that found that New Horizons' development training offers real-world validation with top-rated materials, the highest standard of delivery, and a superb learning experience across its entire suite of Leadership & Professional Development courses.

About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers New Horizons helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions have kept businesses-from startups to global enterprises-ahead of the technology curve for 35 years. With 300 learning centers in 70 countries around the world, New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco (News - Alert) Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit our global website at www.newhorizons.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005368/en/

