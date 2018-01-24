|
|[January 10, 2018]
|
New Horizons Launches New Center for Leadership and Development Program
New
Horizons Computer Learning Centers announces the launch of the new
Center for Leadership and Development program, a multi-curricula suite
of courses designed for the business professional in any department,
centering on personal and professional growth courses that will drive
noticeable effectiveness for both individuals and teams.
"Your success begins with your professional development, and our new
Center for Leadership and Development program will help you reach your
objectives," said Shelley Morris, executive vice president and chief
strategy officer of New Horizons. "We want to be your partner, one that
will be with you and the members of your organization throughout the
entire arc of their careers."
The Center for Leadership and Development includes:
-
Leadership and Professional Development
-
Human Resource Management
-
Business Analysis
-
Project Management
-
IT Service Management
Courses for leadership and development were designed to empower
professionals to exceed beyond their specificbusiness goals, building
on personal strengths and solidifying knowledge that drives them to
succeed. These courses will focus on the practical expertise that you
need to further develop team members and organizations, enhancing
proficiency in key areas.
The leadership and development courses sit at the core of this program,
providing complete training for those acquiring the practical skills in
the areas of human resource management, business analysis, project
management, IT service management, and even for IT Professionals seeking
to enhance their careers by building the personal development
competencies.
The Learning & Performance Institute (LPI (News - Alert)), a leading authority in
learning efficacy (or the "demonstrable impact of learning on individual
and organizational performance"), recently awarded New Horizons Computer
Learning Centers its highest designation of "Excellent." This comes as a
result of a rigorous assessment that found that New Horizons'
development training offers real-world validation with top-rated
materials, the highest standard of delivery, and a superb learning
experience across its entire suite of Leadership & Professional
Development courses.
About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers
New Horizons helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons
IT and Business Training solutions have kept businesses-from startups to
global enterprises-ahead of the technology curve for 35 years. With 300
learning centers in 70 countries around the world, New Horizons provides
measurable return on any company's training investment while our
learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management
and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's
largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner.
New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning
competency, Cisco (News - Alert) Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized
Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training
Center. For more information, visit our global website at www.newhorizons.com.
