|[January 10, 2018]
New NPC Modules with Latest IGBT Chip Technology for up to 120 kVA
Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power
electronics, today announced the launch of new neutral-point-clamped
power modules featuring the latest IGBT technology for three-phase
solar, UPS and ESS applications. Engineered to address the key
challenges of high efficiency, low weight and small size, these flowNPC
2 modules outperform standard products.
Rated for 650 V / 200 A & 300 A, they are able to deliver switching
frequencies up to 50 kHz even without SiC technology. When Si components
are used, the best performance starts above 8 to 10 kHz. As cost
comparisons show, these NPC modules offer 10% savings over MNPC modules
rated for the same current.
They are packaged in the low-inductive, 13 mm flow 2 housing and
available with Press-fit and solder pins, without adding any
non-recurring engineering costs to the bottom line. Samples of these
ultra-efficient flowNPC 2s may be sourced on demand from our
usual channels.
To learn more about Vincotech's flowNPC featuring latest IGBT
technology, please visit: www.vincotech.com/flowNPC_2-S5
To see Vincotech's entire range of power modules, please visit: http://www.vincotech.com/products/by-topologies.html
Vincotech is a registered trademark of Vincotech Holdings S.à.r.l.
ABOUT VINCOTECH
Vincotech is a market leader in power semiconductor modules. A group
company of Mitsubishi Electric (News - Alert) Corporation, the company excels at
developing and manufacturing high-quality electronic power components
for motion control, renewable energy, and power supply markets.
Vincotech understands customers' needs and furnishes both off-the-rack
and applications-specific solutions to ensure they are met.
Tapping the considerable engineering and electronics integration skills
and experience of some 800 employees worldwide, the company collaborates
with the customer to develop the best solution for the given
application. And Vincotech's workforce embraces the principle of
reliable partnership to deliver on its performance promise of speed and
flexibility to customers' best benefit.
To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.
VINCOTECH - EMPOWERING YOUR IDEAS
