[January 09, 2018] New electronics company GO-TOUGH™ upends industry, sets new standard for power and durability with specialized chargers and mobile accessories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2018, GO-TOUGH, an electronics company specializing in ultra-durable chargers and accessories, officially launched its company and debut product line. Both the core and exterior of GO-TOUGH products are forged from materials that can withstand harsh treatment and conditions including extreme temperatures, excessive rain, dust and wind. The product that best characterizes the brand's mission is the GO-TOUGH PowerStation. Equipped with 444W (120,000mAh) and an IP66 rating, the GO-TOUGH PowerStation sets a new standard for universal charging; the portable, multi-functional battery can jumpstart your vehicle, charge multiple devices simultaneously, light up your workspace, and wirelessly play up to 40 hours of music. To learn more, visit www.go-tough.com or join GO-TOUGH at The Fesco Group's CES booth in Las Vegas to learn more about the brand and check out this versatile new product (CES's Central Hall, Fesco Group Booth #17318). "GO-TOUGH was created for people who demand durabiity and want to be prepared for every possible situation," said Raymond Levy, COO of GO-TOUGH parent company Fesco Distributors. "The PowerStation is designed to power virtually any type of device, even in extreme conditions. Whether you're out camping or using it during a power outage, the PowerStation is the ultimate portable battery supply for aspiring and established pros." More Powerful Than Ever

The PowerStation packs a 444W punch and can be charged in your home, car, or outdoors using AC power or solar energy. The size of an average toolbox, this portable battery is equipped with six charging methods including: AC Output: 110V

DC Output: 12V / 10A

Dual USB Ports: 5V / 2.4A each (Quick Charge)

AC Inverter: 50 / 60Hz Continuous 300W, 600W surge pure-sine wave inverter

Car Jump Starter: 20V (20,000mAh)

Qi Wireless Charger: 10W (Quick Charge) Lighting the Way

The PowerStation boasts value-added features that elevate the device from an asset to a necessity, including:

IP66 Rating

Waterproof, Shockproof Exterior

40W Wireless Stereo Speaker (up to 40 hours of play time/ option for AUX)

Flashlight

LED Display ABOUT GO-TOUGH

Launched at CES 2018, GO-TOUGH set a new standard for rugged chargers and mobile accessories. GO-TOUGH products aren't for the average consumer; they're for people who stress-test their equipment daily and think that being "over prepared" is a myth. Our products are designed to work in the harshest conditions including extreme temperatures, excessive rain, dust, and vibrations. Whether you're an aspiring professional or an established pro, high-quality GO-TOUGH products help you get the job done right. Press and Sales Contact: Raymond Levy, 1-212-260-0666, press@fescony.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-electronics-company-go-tough-upends-industry-sets-new-standard-for-power-and-durability-with-specialized-chargers-and-mobile-accessories-300579752.html SOURCE GO-TOUGH

